'Love Island U.K.' couple Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury expecting first child

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Love Island U.K. couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have a baby on the way.

The television personalities announced Sunday that they expecting their first child together.

Hague and Fury shared the news on Instagram alongside a video featuring footage from their time on Love Island U.K.

"I love you so much and I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet," Hague tells Fury.

The scene then switched to show Hague and Fury cradling Hague's baby bump.

Fellow Love Island U.K. alums Maurah Higgins, Francesca Allen and Montana Brown were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"AND THERE WE GO IM CRYING AGAIN!!!!!!LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH," Higgins wrote.

"Omg congratulations to you both," Allen added.

"Stop this is amazing!!!! Congratulations love birds," Brown said.

Hague and Fury met in Season 5 of Love Island U.K., an ITV2 dating reality series featuring a group of singles, known as Islanders, as they live in isolation together at a tropical villa.

Love Island U.K. completed its eighth season in August. Laura Whitmore announced her exit from the series the same month after three seasons as host.