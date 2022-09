Famous birthdays for Sept. 26: Serena Williams, James Blake

Serena Williams arrives for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion in New York City on September 13, 2021. The tennis star turns 41 on September 26. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include:

-- Frontier nurseryman "Johnny Appleseed" Chapman in 1774

-- German researcher Ivan Pavlov in 1849

-- Poet T.S. Eliot in 1888

-- German philosopher Martin Heidegger in 1889

-- Pope Paul VI in 1897

-- Composer George Gershwin in 1898

-- Actor Donna Douglas in 1932

-- South African activist Winnie Mandela in 1936

File Photo by Patsy Lynch/UPI

-- Film producer Jerry Weintraub in 1937

-- Actor Kent McCord in 1942 (age 80)

-- Country singer Lynn Anderson in 1947

-- Actor Mary Beth Hurt in 1946 (age 76)

-- Singer Olivia Newton-John in 1948

-- Author Jane Smiley in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Linda Hamilton in 1956 (age 66)

-- Author Will Self in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Melissa Sue Anderson in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Jim Caviezel in 1968 (age 54)

File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI

-- Tennis star Serena Williams in 1981 (age 41)

-- Singer Christina Milian in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Zoe Perry in 1984 (age 38)

-- TV personality Nev Schulman in 1984 (age 38)

-- Singer James Blake in 1988 (age 34)