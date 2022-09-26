Trending
Sept. 26, 2022 / 2:24 PM

Drew Barrymore celebrates daughter Olive's 10th birthday: 'My, how you have grown'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Drew Barrymore shared a throwback photo and loving post on her daughter Olive's 10th birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fb0ed4a744320161cb824c569741659c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Drew Barrymore shared a throwback photo and loving post on her daughter Olive's 10th birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore is celebrating her daughter Olive's 10th birthday.

The 47-year-old actress and television personality marked the occasion Monday by sharing a throwback photo and a loving post dedicated to Olive, her elder daughter with Will Kopelman.

The picture shows Barrymore about to kiss a newborn Olive, who gazes up at her mom.

"Happy 10th birthday Olive ... my, how you have grown. Today you are double digits. Today we get your ears pierced. Today is the start of many things," Barrymore captioned the post.

"I didn't know a love like I have for you and your sister Frankie. The greatest one I will ever know. It takes the top spot in my heart. You are my priorities. And I am so proud to be your mom.

"Best thing i have ever done with my life or will ever do with my life!" she said. "Happy tenth birthday. Is it ok if I always see you as my baby?! My teeny tiny little marvel????"

Barrymore shares Olive and Frankie, 8, with Kopelman, from whom she split in 2016 after more than three years of marriage.

The actress told People earlier this month that Olive is interested in fashion design and enjoys creating clothes on the two dress forms they have at home.

"She's a total Edie Beale," she said of Olive. "She constructs really amazing things and is really, has great ingenuity when it comes to tailoring clothes."

Barrymore hosts the talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, which returned for a third season this month.

Drew Barrymore turns 47: a look back

Drew Barrymore (L), 4, hugs her mother, Ildiko Jaid, as they share a playful moment together at their home in West Hollywood in December of 1978. Her father is John Drew Barrymore, son of the “Great Profile” John Barrymore. In 1984, the young actress would star as Gertie in her break out role in "E.T." Photo by Rich Lipski/UPI | License Photo

