Famous birthdays for Sept. 25: Tate Donovan, Heather Locklear

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- HMS Bounty mutiny leader Fletcher Christian in 1764
-- Novelist William Faulkner in 1897
-- Painter Mark Rothko in 1903
-- Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich in 1906
-- Convicted spy Ethel Rosenberg in 1915
-- TV personality Barbara Walters in 1929 (age 93)
-- Humorist Shel Silverstein in 1930
-- Canadian composer Glenn Gould in 1932
-- Actor Robert Walden in 1943 (age 79)
-- Actor/producer Michael Douglas in 1944 (age 78)
-- Model Cheryl Tiegs in 1947 (age 75)
-- Actor Anson Williams in 1949 (age 73)
-- Director Pedro Almodovar in 1949 (age 73)
-- Actor Mark Hamill in 1951 (age 71)
-- Actor Christopher Reeve in 1952
-- TV personality Jamie Hyneman in 1956 (age 66)
-- Actor Heather Locklear in 1961 (age 61)
-- Actor Tate Donovan in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor Maria Doyle Kennedy in 1964 (age 58)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Scottie Pippen in 1965 (age 57)
-- Actor/singer Will Smith in 1968 (age 54)
-- Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones in 1969 (age 53)
-- Actor/TV host Hal Sparks in 1969 (age 53)
-- Actor Clea DuVall in 1977 (age 45)
-- Rapper T.I., born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., in 1980 (age 42)
-- Actor/rapper Donald Glover in 1983 (age 39)
-- Singer Rosalía Vila Tobelia in 1993 (age 29)