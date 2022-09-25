Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 25, 2022

Famous birthdays for Sept. 25: Tate Donovan, Heather Locklear

By UPI Staff
Tate Donovan arrives on the red carpet at the New York premiere of "Rocketman" at Alice Tully Hall on May 29, 2019. The actor turns 59 on September 25.
Tate Donovan arrives on the red carpet at the New York premiere of "Rocketman" at Alice Tully Hall on May 29, 2019. The actor turns 59 on September 25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- HMS Bounty mutiny leader Fletcher Christian in 1764

-- Novelist William Faulkner in 1897

-- Painter Mark Rothko in 1903

-- Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich in 1906

-- Convicted spy Ethel Rosenberg in 1915

-- TV personality Barbara Walters in 1929 (age 93)

-- Humorist Shel Silverstein in 1930

-- Canadian composer Glenn Gould in 1932

-- Actor Robert Walden in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor/producer Michael Douglas in 1944 (age 78)

-- Model Cheryl Tiegs in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Anson Williams in 1949 (age 73)

-- Director Pedro Almodovar in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Mark Hamill in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Christopher Reeve in 1952

-- TV personality Jamie Hyneman in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Heather Locklear in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Tate Donovan in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Maria Doyle Kennedy in 1964 (age 58)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Scottie Pippen in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor/singer Will Smith in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor/TV host Hal Sparks in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Clea DuVall in 1977 (age 45)

-- Rapper T.I., born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor/rapper Donald Glover in 1983 (age 39)

-- Singer Rosalía Vila Tobelia in 1993 (age 29)

