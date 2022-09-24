Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 24, 2022 / 8:59 PM

Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to 7th child with Alec Baldwin

By Adam Schrader
Hilaria Baldwin and daughters Carmen Gabriela Baldwin and Maria Lucia Victoria Baldwin arrive on the red carpet at the World Premiere of DreamWorks Animation's "The Boss Baby: Family Business" at SVA Theater in New York City on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d59ab270cb4576d1fd5d9e3f7179ee53/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Hilaria Baldwin and daughters Carmen Gabriela Baldwin and Maria Lucia Victoria Baldwin arrive on the red carpet at the World Premiere of DreamWorks Animation's "The Boss Baby: Family Business" at SVA Theater in New York City on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Hilaria Baldwin gave birth Thursday to Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, her seventh child with Alec Baldwin and his eighth, she announced on Instagram on Saturday.

"She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true," Hilaria Baldwin wrote in the caption on her post.

Advertisement

"Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you."

Ilaria, weighing 6 lbs 13 oz, is now the youngest of the couple's children after Carmen, 9; Rafael, 7; Leonardo, 5; Romeo, 4; and Eduardo and Lucia -- who are both under 2 years old.

The mother discussed how Lucia, just six months younger than her brother Eduardo, was born via a surrogate in an Instagram post in August 2021.

Advertisement

"Whenever I meet people and they ask me my kids' ages, I wait for their awkward moment when they calculate the age difference of my last two babies. I have yet to come up with the seamless way to explain it," Hilaria Baldwin said at the time.

"What I do know is that I'm so existential now, becoming a mommy in this way, what makes us family, connected, communities...what makes us belong. The paths and nuances may be different, but the meaningfulness is what gives purpose to our existence."

Alec Baldwin, 64, shares another child, 26-year-old Ireland Baldwin, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Read More

FBI forensic report on Alec Baldwin shooting concludes trigger must have been pulled Kanye West apologizes to Kim Kardashian for 'any stress' caused Kathy Griffin 'not sure' voice will return to normal after lung cancer

Latest Headlines

Netflix releases 4-minute 'Stranger Things' blooper reel
TV // 6 hours ago
Netflix releases 4-minute 'Stranger Things' blooper reel
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix released a 4-minute video Saturday, packed with bloopers involving the stars of "Stranger Things."
Season 5 of 'The Crown' to premiere on Nov. 9
TV // 7 hours ago
Season 5 of 'The Crown' to premiere on Nov. 9
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- "The Crown" -- a fact-based drama about the present-day British royal family -- will return for its fifth season on Nov. 9.
'Cuckoo's Nest,' 'Deep Space Nine' icon Louise Fletcher dead at 88
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
'Cuckoo's Nest,' 'Deep Space Nine' icon Louise Fletcher dead at 88
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Louise Fletcher, who won an Oscar for her legendary performance of the villainous Nurse Ratched in the 1975 film, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," has died at her home in France at the age of 88.
No Season 2 of 'Queer as Folk' on Peacock
TV // 12 hours ago
No Season 2 of 'Queer as Folk' on Peacock
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Peacock has canceled its "Queer as Folk" revival after one season.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 12 hours ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record, "Un Verano Sin Ti," is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 24: Nia Vardalos, Ben Platt
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 24: Nia Vardalos, Ben Platt
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Actor Nia Vardalos turns 60 and actor Ben Platt turns 29, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 24.
Seventeen's Jun welcomes you to 'Limbo' in new music video
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen's Jun welcomes you to 'Limbo' in new music video
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jun released a single and music video for the solo song "Limbo."
'The White Lotus' Season 2 to premiere Oct. 30 on HBO
TV // 1 day ago
'The White Lotus' Season 2 to premiere Oct. 30 on HBO
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus" will return for a second season featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries, F. Murray Abraham and more, on HBO in October.
Wednesday Addams series coming to Netflix in November
TV // 1 day ago
Wednesday Addams series coming to Netflix in November
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a poster and premiere date for "Wednesday," a new series starring Jenna Ortega as "The Addams Family" character Wednesday Addams.
'Bridgerton' spinoff introduces India Amarteifo as young Queen Charlotte
TV // 1 day ago
'Bridgerton' spinoff introduces India Amarteifo as young Queen Charlotte
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," starring India Amarteifo, Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Cuckoo's Nest,' 'Deep Space Nine' icon Louise Fletcher dead at 88
'Cuckoo's Nest,' 'Deep Space Nine' icon Louise Fletcher dead at 88
'Drag Race UK' star Cherry Valentine dead at 28
'Drag Race UK' star Cherry Valentine dead at 28
Netflix releases 4-minute 'Stranger Things' blooper reel
Netflix releases 4-minute 'Stranger Things' blooper reel
No Season 2 of 'Queer as Folk' on Peacock
No Season 2 of 'Queer as Folk' on Peacock
Famous birthdays for Sept. 24: Nia Vardalos, Ben Platt
Famous birthdays for Sept. 24: Nia Vardalos, Ben Platt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement