Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to 7th child with Alec Baldwin

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Hilaria Baldwin gave birth Thursday to Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, her seventh child with Alec Baldwin and his eighth, she announced on Instagram on Saturday. "She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true," Hilaria Baldwin wrote in the caption on her post. Advertisement

"Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you."

Ilaria, weighing 6 lbs 13 oz, is now the youngest of the couple's children after Carmen, 9; Rafael, 7; Leonardo, 5; Romeo, 4; and Eduardo and Lucia -- who are both under 2 years old.

The mother discussed how Lucia, just six months younger than her brother Eduardo, was born via a surrogate in an Instagram post in August 2021.

"Whenever I meet people and they ask me my kids' ages, I wait for their awkward moment when they calculate the age difference of my last two babies. I have yet to come up with the seamless way to explain it," Hilaria Baldwin said at the time.

"What I do know is that I'm so existential now, becoming a mommy in this way, what makes us family, connected, communities...what makes us belong. The paths and nuances may be different, but the meaningfulness is what gives purpose to our existence."

Alec Baldwin, 64, shares another child, 26-year-old Ireland Baldwin, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.