Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 24, 2022 / 9:22 AM

'Cuckoo's Nest,' 'Deep Space Nine' icon Louise Fletcher dead at 88

By Karen Butler
Oscar winner Louise Fletcher has died. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Oscar winner Louise Fletcher has died. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Louise Fletcher, who won an Oscar for her legendary performance of the villainous Nurse Ratched in the 1975 film, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, has died at her home in France at the age of 88.

The Alabama native's agent, David Shaul, announced Friday she died in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones.

Advertisement

Her son, Andrew Bick, said she died of natural causes after two bouts with breast cancer.

Her credits included Shameless, Private Practice, 7th Heaven, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Picket Fences, Joan of Arcadia, Cruel Intentions, Flowers in the Attic, Blue Steel, Brainstorm, Firestarter, Exorcist II: The Heretic, The Cheap Detective, The Lady in Red, The Karen Carpenter Story, Sugarfoot, Perry Mason, The Life, Legend of Wyatt Earp, A Gathering of Eagles, Thieves Like Us, Lawman, Bat Masterson, Maverick, The Untouchables and 77 Sunset Strip.

"Sad to read of the passing of Louise Fletcher," Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin, who is deaf, tweeted.

"Brilliant actress & Academy Award winner, I remember her as the daughter of Deaf parents (CODA) who was the FIRST to sign her acceptance speech at the Oscars. And she was so lovely as my mother on Picket Fences. RIP dear Louise."

Advertisement

Deep Space Nine scribe Robert Hewitt Wolfe wrote on Twitter: "It was an honor and a pleasure to write for Louise Fletcher, one of the absolute greats. A blazing talent and a compete class act. May she rest with the Prophets."

Notable deaths of 2021

Betty White
Betty White attends the media preview for the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's Beastly Ball fundraiser at the Los Angeles Zoo in Los Angeles on June 11, 2015. The actress died December 31. She was 99 years old. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

William Moseley: 'Raven's Hollow' shows human side of 'mad genius' Poe Raymond Lee: Every 'Quantum Leap' episode checks a box on my 'bucket list' Samantha Morton connected to humble origins of 'Serpent Queen' Emmy Raver-Lampman: 'Central Park' opening doors for diversity in animation

Latest Headlines

No Season 2 of 'Queer as Folk' on Peacock
TV // 57 minutes ago
No Season 2 of 'Queer as Folk' on Peacock
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Peacock has canceled its "Queer as Folk" revival after one season.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 59 minutes ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record, "Un Verano Sin Ti," is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 24: Nia Vardalos, Ben Platt
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 24: Nia Vardalos, Ben Platt
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Actor Nia Vardalos turns 60 and actor Ben Platt turns 29, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 24.
Seventeen's Jun welcomes you to 'Limbo' in new music video
Music // 20 hours ago
Seventeen's Jun welcomes you to 'Limbo' in new music video
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jun released a single and music video for the solo song "Limbo."
'The White Lotus' Season 2 to premiere Oct. 30 on HBO
TV // 21 hours ago
'The White Lotus' Season 2 to premiere Oct. 30 on HBO
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus" will return for a second season featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries, F. Murray Abraham and more, on HBO in October.
Wednesday Addams series coming to Netflix in November
TV // 22 hours ago
Wednesday Addams series coming to Netflix in November
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a poster and premiere date for "Wednesday," a new series starring Jenna Ortega as "The Addams Family" character Wednesday Addams.
'Bridgerton' spinoff introduces India Amarteifo as young Queen Charlotte
TV // 22 hours ago
'Bridgerton' spinoff introduces India Amarteifo as young Queen Charlotte
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," starring India Amarteifo, Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh, is coming to Netflix.
Kelsea Ballerini releases new album 'Subject to Change'
Music // 22 hours ago
Kelsea Ballerini releases new album 'Subject to Change'
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini released her fourth studio album, "Subject to Change."
'1923': 'Game of Thrones' actor Jerome Flynn joins 'Yellowstone' prequel
TV // 23 hours ago
'1923': 'Game of Thrones' actor Jerome Flynn joins 'Yellowstone' prequel
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Jerome Flynn, who played Bronn on "Game of Thrones," will join Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in the Paramount+ series "1923."
What to stream this weekend: 'A Jazzman's Blues,' 'Tudum'
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'A Jazzman's Blues,' 'Tudum'
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- "A Jazzman's Blues," "Lou," "Mija," "Shark Tank," "Tudum," "Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter" and "Power Trip" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Drag Race UK' star Cherry Valentine dead at 28
'Drag Race UK' star Cherry Valentine dead at 28
What to stream this weekend: 'A Jazzman's Blues,' 'Tudum'
What to stream this weekend: 'A Jazzman's Blues,' 'Tudum'
'1923': 'Game of Thrones' actor Jerome Flynn joins 'Yellowstone' prequel
'1923': 'Game of Thrones' actor Jerome Flynn joins 'Yellowstone' prequel
Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Jon Hamm 'very much' in love with girlfriend Anna Osceola
Jon Hamm 'very much' in love with girlfriend Anna Osceola
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement