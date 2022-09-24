Famous birthdays for Sept. 24: Nia Vardalos, Ben Platt

1/3

Nia Vardalos attends the premiere of "Tully" at Regal Cinemas LA Live in downtown Los Angeles on April 18, 2018. The actor turns 60 on September 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include:

-- English novelist Horace Walpole in 1717

-- John Marshall, fourth chief justice of the United States, in 1755

-- Suffragist/author Frances Harper in 1825

-- Candy company founder Franklin Mars in 1883

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Tommy Armour in 1894

-- Novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald in 1896

-- American astronaut John Young in 1930

-- Muppet creator Jim Henson in 1936

-- Singer/photographer Linda Eastman McCartney, wife of former Beatle Paul McCartney, in 1941

-- Television commentator Lou Dobbs in 1945 (age 77)

-- Football Hall of Fame member "Mean" Joe Greene in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Gordon Clapp in 1948 (age 74)

-- Comedian Phil Hartman in 1948

-- Actor Kevin Sorbo in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Nia Vardalos in 1962 (age 60)

-- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Jackie Sandler in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Ian Bohen in 1976 (age 46)

-- Former wrestler/WWE official Stephanie McMahon in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Ross Mathews in 1979 (age 43)

-- Gymnast Morgan Hamm in 1982 (age 40)

-- Gymnast Paul Hamm in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Eloise Mumford in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Ben Platt in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Joe Locke in 2003 (age 19)