Famous birthdays for Sept. 24: Nia Vardalos, Ben Platt

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- English novelist Horace Walpole in 1717
-- John Marshall, fourth chief justice of the United States, in 1755
-- Suffragist/author Frances Harper in 1825
-- Candy company founder Franklin Mars in 1883
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Tommy Armour in 1894
-- Novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald in 1896
-- American astronaut John Young in 1930
-- Muppet creator Jim Henson in 1936
-- Singer/photographer Linda Eastman McCartney, wife of former Beatle Paul McCartney, in 1941
-- Television commentator Lou Dobbs in 1945 (age 77)
-- Football Hall of Fame member "Mean" Joe Greene in 1946 (age 76)
-- Actor Gordon Clapp in 1948 (age 74)
-- Comedian Phil Hartman in 1948
-- Actor Kevin Sorbo in 1958 (age 64)
-- Actor Nia Vardalos in 1962 (age 60)
-- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine in 1965 (age 57)
-- Actor Jackie Sandler in 1974 (age 48)
-- Actor Ian Bohen in 1976 (age 46)
-- Former wrestler/WWE official Stephanie McMahon in 1976 (age 46)
-- Actor Ross Mathews in 1979 (age 43)
-- Gymnast Morgan Hamm in 1982 (age 40)
-- Gymnast Paul Hamm in 1982 (age 40)
-- Actor Eloise Mumford in 1986 (age 36)
-- Actor Ben Platt in 1993 (age 29)
-- Actor Joe Locke in 2003 (age 19)