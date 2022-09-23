What to stream this weekend: 'A Jazzman's Blues,' 'Tudum'

1/5

Joshua Boone stars as Bayou in Tyler Perry's "A Jazzman's Blues," streaming Friday on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Jace Downs/Netflix

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Tyler Perry's A Jazzman's Blues, music documentary Miha, a new season of Shark Tank and the birthday celebration Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter are among the movies and TV shows streaming this weekend. In addition, Allison Janney comes to the aid of a desperate mother in Lou, Netflix reveals what's next for its movies and series in Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event and George Stephanopoulos mentors young reporters on the 2022 campaign trail in Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase Them. Advertisement

Here's a rundown of the films and television shows that will be released on streaming platforms this weekend.

'A Jazzman's Blues' -- Netflix

A Jazzman's Blues, which streams Friday on Netflix, chronicles the story of star-crossed lovers Bayou (Joshua Boone) and Leanne (Solea Pfeiffer) as outside forces try to force them apart. The romantic drama, written and directed by Tyler Perry, also stars Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold.

'Lou' -- Netflix

Netflix's Lou, which arrives on the streaming service Friday, stars Allison Janney as the titular character, a woman with a dangerous past who teams up with a desperate mother (Jurnee Smollett) when her daughter is kidnapped. The film is written by Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley, and directed by Anna Foerster. Logan Marshall-Green, Ridley Asha Bateman and Matt Craven also star.

'Mija' -- Disney+

Mija, a new documentary landing Friday on Disney+, follows Doris Anahi Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, two daughters of immigrants working to forge their paths in the music industry. The documentary from director Isabel Castro also chronicles Muñoz's work as an activist pressing for immigration reform.

'Shark Tank' -- ABC

Business-competition series Shark Tank kicks off Season 14 with a premiere featuring GOOP CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow serving as guest judge. Regular panelists Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary will rotate in the new episodes, which air Friday nights on ABC and stream on Hulu the following day.

'Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event' -- YouTube

The stars and creative talent behind Netflix series and movies including Bridgerton, Stranger Things, The Witcher, The School for Good and Evil, Wednesday, Alice in Borderland, Money Heist, Slumberland, Enola Holmes 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Emily in Paris will be featured in Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event. The celebration, which will be livestreamed on YouTube, kicks off at 10 p.m. EDT Friday and will feature five events held around the world in 24 hours.

'Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter' -- ABC, Hulu

The100th birthday of legendary TV writer Normal Lear is being celebrated Friday with the one-night special Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter. The special, which will air on ABC and stream on Hulu, will honor the All in the Family and The Jeffersons creator with a lineup of celebrity guests and musical performances.

'Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase Them' -- ABC News, Hulu

Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase Them, the first weekly streaming docu-series from ABC News Studios, begins Sunday. The series will feature George Stephanopoulos mentoring seven young reporters as they cover the midterm elections for ABC News. The series will feature news from the 2022 campaign trail as well as offer a behind-the-scenes look at how the news is made.