Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 23, 2022 / 7:54 AM

'Drag Race UK' star Cherry Valentine dead at 28

"Cherry was the best of us. She wasn't just a fierce entertainer, she taught us," Elektra Fence tweeted.

By Karen Butler
1/2
Cherry Valentine of "Drag Race UK" Season 2 has died at the age of 28. File Photo courtesy World of Wonder
Cherry Valentine of "Drag Race UK" Season 2 has died at the age of 28. File Photo courtesy World of Wonder

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Drag Race UK Season 2 star George Ward -- a mental health and vaccination nurse whose stage name was Cherry Valentine -- has died at the age of 28.

"it is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George -- Cherry Valentine -- has tragically passed away," Ward's family said in a statement Thursday.

Advertisement

"This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced," they added. "As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same. We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is for your patience and your prayers in this time. We love you Georgie."

No cause for Ward's Sept. 18 death was specified.

Advertisement

In addition to performing, Ward was also known for being a front line worker at British hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also hosted the BBC documentary, Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud.

"We are heartbroken that Cherry has passed away. She was a kind soul who brought joy and a distinctive laugh to everyone she met. She brought flair, verve and charm to #DragRaceUK, we will miss her so deeply," RuPaul's Drag Race UK tweeted Friday.

Ward's Drag Race Season 2 co-stars also expressed their sadness on Twitter.

"I'm in shock at the news and the passing of my dear sister cherry! Love you sister!" Ellie Diamond tweeted.

"Completely devastated and shook by the news about our friend Cherry. She was extremely kind, generous and talented," wrote Tia Kofi.

"Cherry was the best of us. She wasn't just a fierce entertainer, she taught us. She was constantly teaching us and showing us how it was done.Our principled, strong, clever, kind, gracious, brave, respectful and respected Sister," said Season 3 star Elektra Fence.

A public memorial is being planned by his loved ones.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Kenneth Starr
Kenneth Starr, a former federal judge, U.S. solicitor and independent counsel who investigated former President Bill Clinton, speaks in Washington on June 30, 2004. Starr died on September 13 at age 76 due to complications from surgery. Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

Read More

William Moseley: 'Raven's Hollow' shows human side of 'mad genius' Poe Raymond Lee: Every 'Quantum Leap' episode checks a box on my 'bucket list' Samantha Morton connected to humble origins of 'Serpent Queen' Emmy Raver-Lampman: 'Central Park' opening doors for diversity in animation

Latest Headlines

'Wolf Hall' author Hilary Mantel dead at 70
Entertainment News // 48 minutes ago
'Wolf Hall' author Hilary Mantel dead at 70
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Historical fiction writer Hilary Mantel has died at the age of 70.
Saoirse Ronan to star in World War II epic 'Blitz' for Apple TV+
Movies // 58 minutes ago
Saoirse Ronan to star in World War II epic 'Blitz' for Apple TV+
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Saoirse Ronan has signed on to star in Steve McQueen's World War II drama "Blitz."
Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Movies // 6 hours ago
Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- "Blonde," "The School for Good and Evil," "All Quiet on the Western Front," "My Policeman" and other books are being adapted for film and television this fall.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 23: Jermaine Dupri, Mary Kay Place
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 23: Jermaine Dupri, Mary Kay Place
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Musician Jermaine Dupri turns 50 and actor Mary Kay Place turns 75, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 23.
Movie review: 'Bros' has laughs, heart and poignant surprises
Movies // 7 hours ago
Movie review: 'Bros' has laughs, heart and poignant surprises
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23 (UPI) -- "Bros" has all the comedy and heart you want in a rom-com, but co-writer/star Billy Eichner has a few more surprises layered in the film too.
Vince Gilligan, Rhea Seehorn reunite for Apple TV+ series
TV // 17 hours ago
Vince Gilligan, Rhea Seehorn reunite for Apple TV+ series
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced the straight-to-series order of Vince Gilligan's next television show on Thursday. Gilligan cast his "Better Call Saul" star Rhea Seehorn in the lead.
'Reservation Dogs' renewed for Season 3
TV // 17 hours ago
'Reservation Dogs' renewed for Season 3
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- FX announced the Season 3 renewal of "Reservation Dogs" on Thursday. The Season 2 finale airs Wednesday.
Stray Kids tease 'Super Board' from 'Maxident' EP
Music // 19 hours ago
Stray Kids tease 'Super Board' from 'Maxident' EP
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids shared a preview of "Super Board," the first track from its EP "Maxident."
Lil Nas X releases 'Star Walkin' single, music video for 'League of Legends'
Music // 20 hours ago
Lil Nas X releases 'Star Walkin' single, music video for 'League of Legends'
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X released a single and music video for "Star Walkin,'" the new anthem for the "League of Legends" Worlds championship.
'Save Our Squad' teaser: David Beckham mentors boys' soccer team
TV // 20 hours ago
'Save Our Squad' teaser: David Beckham mentors boys' soccer team
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- "Save Our Squad with David Beckham," a new sports docuseries featuring retired soccer star David Beckham, is coming to Disney+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Interview with the Vampire' stakes fresh territory in adaptation
TV review: 'Interview with the Vampire' stakes fresh territory in adaptation
Olivia Wilde laughs off 'Spitgate,' Florence Pugh feud rumors on 'Late Show'
Olivia Wilde laughs off 'Spitgate,' Florence Pugh feud rumors on 'Late Show'
'Heartstopper': Netflix adds new cast, begins production on Season 2
'Heartstopper': Netflix adds new cast, begins production on Season 2
Kim Kardashian, James Corden spoof 'House of the Dragon' in 'Late Late Show' skit
Kim Kardashian, James Corden spoof 'House of the Dragon' in 'Late Late Show' skit
Jon Hamm 'very much' in love with girlfriend Anna Osceola
Jon Hamm 'very much' in love with girlfriend Anna Osceola
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement