Famous birthdays for Sept. 23: Jermaine Dupri, Mary Kay Place

Jermaine Dupri arrives on the red carpet at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 14, 2018. The musician turns 50 on September 23.

-- Greek playwright Euripides in 480 B.C.

-- Roman Emperor Augustus in 63 B.C.

-- Mongol Emperor Kublai Khan in 1215

-- Feminist/presidential candidate Victoria Woodhull in 1838

-- Suffragette/civil rights activist Mary Church Terrell in 1863

-- Mary Mallon, the so-called Typhoid Mary, in 1869

-- Actor Mickey Rooney in 1920

-- Jazz saxophonist John Coltrane in 1926

-- Soul singer/pianist Ray Charles in 1930

-- Singer Julio Iglesias in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Paul Petersen in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Mary Kay Place in 1947 (age 75)

File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Guitarist Dan Toler in 1948

-- Musician Bruce Springsteen in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Jason Alexander in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Elizabeth Pena in 1959

-- Actor LisaRaye McCoy in 1967 (age 55)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Singer/songwriter Ani DiFranco in 1970 (age 52)

-- Writer Ana Marie Cox in 1972 (age 50)

-- Rapper Jermaine Dupri in 1972 (age 50)

-- Singer Rachael Yamagata in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Anthony Mackie in 1978 (age 44)

-- Comedian Hasan Minhaj in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Skylar Astin in 1987 (age 35)