Sept. 22, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 22: Billie Piper, Tatiana Maslany

By UPI Staff
Billie Piper attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall on London on November 29. The actor turns 40 on September 22. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/98feb1b4c96c081a1012f789963a097a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- English chemist/physicist Michael Faraday in 1791

-- Actor Allan "Rocky" Lane, B-movie cowboy star/TV voice of Mr. Ed, in 1909

-- Co-founder of Amnesty International Eric Baker in 1920

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Lemon in 1920

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tommy Lasorda in 1927

-- Boxing champion Ingemar Johansson in 1932

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Lute Olson in 1934

-- Former NBA Commissioner David Stern in 1942

-- Singer Toni Basil in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Paul Le Mat in 1945 (age 77)

-- Singer Debby Boone in 1956 (age 66)

-- Singer Nick Cave in 1957 (age 65)

-- Singer Joan Jett in 1958 (age 64)

-- Tenor Andrea Bocelli in 1958 (age 64)

-- Television commentator Neil Cavuto in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Scott Baio in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Bonnie Hunt in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Catherine Oxenberg in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Ruth Jones in 1966 (age 56)

-- Rapper Mystikal, born Michael Lawrence Tyler, in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Billie Piper in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Tatiana Maslany in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Teyonah Parris in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Tom Felton in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Michael Rainey Jr. in 2000 (age 22)

