Mike Birbiglia to bring 'The Old Man & the Pool' show to Broadway

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Mike Birbiglia will return to Broadway in the fall.

The 44-year-old actor and comedian announced Tuesday on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that he will bring his solo show The Old Man & the Pool to Broadway for 70 performances.

The Old Man & the Pool begins previews Oct. 28 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center in New York and officially opens Nov. 13. The show runs through Dec. 30.

The production is described as a "coming-of-middle-age story that asks the big questions."

"It's a hilarious reminder for all of us recovering from failing bodies and a flailing world that laughter is indeed the best medicine."

The Old Man & the Pool is written and performed by Birbiglia and directed by his frequent collaborator Seth Barrish. The new show also features contributions by Ira Glass.

"In my 22 years of performing comedy, and five solo shows, The Old Man & the Pool has given me the most rewarding experience I've ever felt with audiences," Birbiglia said in a statement. "This is a show I'm very proud of, and I can't believe I get to perform it at Lincoln Center Theater -- after auditioning for the Philharmonic, the Opera, and the New York City ballet, I thought I'd never get the chance. But here I am. Sometimes you get lucky."

Birbiglia previously performed The Old Man & the Pool in Berkeley, Chicago and Los Angeles.