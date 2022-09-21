Watch Live
President Joe Biden makes keynote address at 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York City
Sept. 21, 2022 / 10:14 AM

Kaley Cuoco on meeting Tom Pelphrey: 'It was love at first sight'

By Annie Martin
Kaley Cuoco recalled how "the world stopped" when she first met her boyfriend, "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7afc2981326c68428809e56060fb640b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kaley Cuoco recalled how "the world stopped" when she first met her boyfriend, "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Kaley Cuoco says it was "love at first sight" with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey.

The 36-year-old actress recalled how "the world stopped" when she first met Pelphrey, an actor known for the Netflix series Ozark, during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Cuoco and Pelphrey made their relationship Instagram official in May following Cuoco's split from her ex-husband, Karl Cook, in September 2021.

On The Tonight Show, Cuoco said she and Pelphrey were introduced by their manager.

"We have the same manager. This is a very Hollywood story, I know," the actress said. "I was just shooting a film in Berlin, and about ... nine months ago, my manager was submitting different clients and had asked me if I knew who Tom was. And she goes, 'And side note, he's single.' I was like, 'Oh, I'm not ready to date. And I don't know who we're casting.'"

"I didn't even know who he was. I had told my sister, I was like, 'Do you know this Tom Pelphrey?' She's like, 'Have you seen Ozark?' I was like, 'No, I haven't!'" she added.

Some months later, Cuoco and Pelphrey's manager invited Cuoco to join her at the Ozark premiere.

"I was at the bathroom, and I was waiting. And I hear this voice. It was Tom, and he's like, 'Where's this Kaley?'" Cuoco recalled. "I turned around and it was Tom ... It was, like, love at first sight. The world stopped."

Cuoco is known for playing Penny on The Big Bang Theory and Cassie Bowden on The Flight Attendant, while Pelphrey portrayed Ben Davis on Ozark. Cuoco will next star with Pete Davidson in the Peacock romantic comedy Meet Cute.

What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

