Sept. 21, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 21: Stephen King, Liam Gallagher

By UPI Staff
President Barack Obama awards a 2014 National Medal of Arts to author Stephen King during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on September 10, 2015. The author turns 75 on September 20. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a29b6f7b207ca54fd34d5109ecc8b04b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Barack Obama awards a 2014 National Medal of Arts to author Stephen King during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on September 10, 2015. The author turns 75 on September 20. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Louis Joliet, French-Canadian explorer of the Mississippi River, in 1645

-- U.S. first lady Margaret Taylor in 1788

-- British author/historian H.G. Wells in 1866

-- Animator Chuck Jones in 1912

-- Actor Larry Hagman in 1931

-- Singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen in 1934

-- Radio talk show host Diane Rehm in 1936 (age 86)

-- Journalist Bill Kurtis in 1940 (age 82)

-- Television producer Jerry Bruckheimer in 1943 (age 79)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Comedian Fannie Flagg in 1944 (age 78)

-- Author Stephen King in 1947 (age 75)

-- Guitarist Don Felder in 1947 (age 75)

-- Comedian Bill Murray in 1950 (age 72)

-- Champion race car driver Arie Luyendyk in 1953 (age 69)

-- Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in 1954

-- Ethan Coen, one of the filmmaking Coen brothers, in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Dave Coulier in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Nancy Travis in 1961 (age 61)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Rob Morrow in 1962 (age 60)

-- Singer Faith Hill in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Ricki Lake in 1968 (age 54)

-- Celebrity chef Anne Burrell in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Billy Porter in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Luke Wilson in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor/TV host Alfonso Ribeiro in 1971 (age 51)

-- Singer Liam Gallagher in 1972 (age 50)

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

-- Television personality Nicole Richie in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Joseph Mazzello in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Scott Evans in 1983 (age 39)

-- Singer Jason Derulo in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Christian Serratos in 1990 (age 32)

FPhoto by Jim Ruymen/UPI

