Famous birthdays for Sept. 21: Stephen King, Liam Gallagher

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
|Advertisement
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include:
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- Louis Joliet, French-Canadian explorer of the Mississippi River, in 1645
-- U.S. first lady Margaret Taylor in 1788
-- British author/historian H.G. Wells in 1866
-- Animator Chuck Jones in 1912
-- Actor Larry Hagman in 1931
-- Singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen in 1934
-- Radio talk show host Diane Rehm in 1936 (age 86)
-- Journalist Bill Kurtis in 1940 (age 82)
-- Television producer Jerry Bruckheimer in 1943 (age 79)
-- Comedian Fannie Flagg in 1944 (age 78)
-- Author Stephen King in 1947 (age 75)
-- Guitarist Don Felder in 1947 (age 75)
-- Comedian Bill Murray in 1950 (age 72)
-- Champion race car driver Arie Luyendyk in 1953 (age 69)
-- Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in 1954
-- Ethan Coen, one of the filmmaking Coen brothers, in 1957 (age 65)
-- Actor Dave Coulier in 1959 (age 63)
-- Actor Nancy Travis in 1961 (age 61)
-- Actor Rob Morrow in 1962 (age 60)
-- Singer Faith Hill in 1967 (age 55)
-- Actor Ricki Lake in 1968 (age 54)
-- Celebrity chef Anne Burrell in 1969 (age 53)
-- Actor Billy Porter in 1969 (age 53)
-- Actor Luke Wilson in 1971 (age 51)
-- Actor/TV host Alfonso Ribeiro in 1971 (age 51)
-- Singer Liam Gallagher in 1972 (age 50)
-- Television personality Nicole Richie in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor Joseph Mazzello in 1983 (age 39)
-- Actor Scott Evans in 1983 (age 39)
-- Singer Jason Derulo in 1989 (age 33)
-- Actor Christian Serratos in 1990 (age 32)