Sept. 20, 2022 / 11:52 AM

'Vampire Diaries' actor Paul Wesley, wife Ines de Ramon split up

By Annie Martin
Paul Wesley and his wife, Ines de Ramon, announced their separation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/be2adda492cbf123e9d51dfe1226a141/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley has split from his wife, Ines de Ramon.

E! News reported Monday that Wesley, 40, and de Ramon, 29, have separated after three years of marriage.

"The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago," Wesley's rep said. "They request privacy at this time."

People confirmed the split.

Speculation of a split started to circulate after Wesley was spotted without his wedding band at a Brothers Bond Bourbon event in New York in August, according to Us Weekly.

Wesley and de Ramon were first linked in June 2018. The pair were spotted wearing matching wedding bands in February 2019, with Wesley's Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev later referring to de Ramon as Wesley's "wife."

Wesley was previously married to actress Torrey DeVitto.

Wesley played Stefan Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries, which had an eight-season run on The CW from 2009 to 2017. He has since starred on the CBS All Access show Tell Me a Story.

