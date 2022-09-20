'Spider-Man: Homecoming' actress Laura Harrier confirms engagement

1/5

Laura Harrier got engaged to French fashion consultant Sam Jarou in Paris. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Laura Harrier is engaged to be married. The 32-year-old actress confirmed her engagement to French fashion consultant Sam Jarou in the new issue of Cosmopolitan. Advertisement

Harrier and Jarou, who has worked with Noon Goons and other brands, recently got engaged in Paris.

"We did get engaged recently, which I'm very excited about," the actress said.

"It was really simple and sweet in Paris," she added. "I never wanted one of those big showy public engagements. That's just not my personality."

Harrier and Jarou first met in Los Angeles in 2019 and have kept their relationship largely private. Harrier said she knew she was ready for marriage after finding peace and security in her relationship and in herself.

"The cliché of when you know, you know. I never really believed it until that happened to me. It's a funny feeling when you just find peace and calm," the actress said.

"I also really do believe that you need to be ready within yourself before you can find somebody else to be with, which I also always thought was a cliché until I felt secure within myself and the person I am and where I'm at in life," she added.

Harrier played Liz Allan, Peter Parker's classmate and love interest, in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). She has since had roles in BlacKkKlansman and the Netflix series Hollywood.

The actress will star with rapper Jack Harlow in an upcoming remake of White Men Can't Jump.

"This was his first time acting," she said of Harlow. "He's very charismatic and I knew he'd be able to play the part, but he really impressed me. Our chemistry is great together. It felt natural and easy with him. And I think it's going to be a cute movie."

The new White Men Can't Jump is written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall and directed by Charles Kidd II, aka Calmatic.