Jon Hamm 'very much' in love with girlfriend Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm (L) discussed the possibility of marriage to his girlfriend, actress Anna Osceola. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Jon Hamm says he's "very much" in love with his girlfriend, actress Anna Osceola. The 51-year-old actor discussed his relationship with Osceola, 34, and the possibility of marriage during Monday's episode of The Howard Stern Show. Advertisement

Hamm and Osceola first met on the set of Mad Men in 2015 and were romantically linked in 2020. The couple made their red carpet debut together at an Oscars after-party in March.

On The Howard Stern Show, Hamm said he feels "very settled and comfortable" with Osceola.

"It's a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of," he told host Howard Stern.

Hamm credited therapy with helping him improve his mental health and unpack the trauma of his mother's death. Hamm, who was 10 when his mother died, said therapy has helped him become more emotionally available and vulnerable.

"It's only been in the last couple of years of me kind of sitting down and really thinking about all that stuff that's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids," the actor said.

"Happiness, life, wellness. All that stuff, it sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real. For want of better words, it's what I'm working for," he added.

Hamm played Don Draper on Mad Men, which had a seven-season run on AMC from 2007 to 2015. Osceola had a small role as Clementine in the show's series finale.

Hamm will next star in the film Confess, Fletch, which premieres Oct. 28 on Showtime. He will also have a lead role in Season 5 of the FX series Fargo.