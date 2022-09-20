Trending
Sept. 20, 2022 / 11:35 AM

'Twilight' actress Ashley Greene gives birth to baby girl

By Annie Martin
Ashley Greene welcomed her first child, daughter Kingsley Rainn, with her husband, Paul Khoury. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6482f5e5d85ed41d2b81f8a5b32c26b3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Ashley Greene welcomed her first child, daughter Kingsley Rainn, with her husband, Paul Khoury. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Twilight actress Ashley Greene is a new mom.

The 35-year-old actress welcomed her first child, daughter Kingsley Rainn, with her husband, Paul Khoury, on Friday.

Greene shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby girl's hand.

"And just like that - everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered. The love we're engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways," the actress captioned the post. "We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world.

"Kingsley Rainn Khoury 09/16/2022," she added.

Greene's Twilight co-star Kellan Lutz was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"So excited for you guys! Congrats!" he wrote.

Greene and Khoury married in July 2018 and announced in March that Greene was pregnant with their first child.

"I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby," Greene told Khoury in a post at the time.

Greene played Alice Cullen in the Twilight movies and has since appeared in the films Wish I Was Here, Bombshell and Aftermath. She also played Mia Rochland on the series Rogue.

