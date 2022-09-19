Watch Live
Funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II arrives in Windsor
Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 19, 2022 / 10:52 AM

Sean Hayes to play Oscar Levant in new Broadway play

By Annie Martin
1/3
Sean Hayes will return to Broadway in Doug Wright's new play "Good Night, Oscar." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/453abfc754585f5ac983d06134619ee2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sean Hayes will return to Broadway in Doug Wright's new play "Good Night, Oscar." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Sean Hayes will return to Broadway in 2023.

Hayes, 52, will play late actor, comedian and pianist Oscar Levant in Good Night, Oscar, a new play from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright.

Advertisement

Good Night, Oscar will begin performances April 7, 2023, at Belasco Theatre in New York and officially open April 24. The show's run will conclude Aug. 27.

The play takes place in 1958 and sees Levant appear as a guest on The Tonight Show, hosted by Jack Paar.

"Good Night, Oscar explores the nexus of humor and heartbreak, the ever-dwindling distinction between exploitation and entertainment, and the high cost of baring one's soul for public consumption," an official description reads.

Hayes said in a statement that he's "thrilled for Broadway audiences to experience Good Night, Oscar."

"Oscar Levant was a multi-faceted pioneer, from concert pianist to infamous raconteur. It's an honor to be portraying one of my heroes," the actor said.

Good Night, Oscar is directed by Lisa Peterson. The cast also includes Emily Bergl, Peter Grosz, Ben Rappaport and John Zdrojeski.

Hayes is best known for playing Jack McFarland on the NBC series Will & Grace. He previously appeared on Broadway in Promises, Promises and An Act of God.

Advertisement

Read More

'Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway after 35 years Hugh Jackman's 'The Music Man' ending Broadway run in January 'Dancing with the Stars' alum Brittany Cherry marries in California What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Dancing with the Stars' alum Brittany Cherry marries in California
Entertainment News // 37 minutes ago
'Dancing with the Stars' alum Brittany Cherry marries in California
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" and "So You Think You Can Dance" alum Brittany Cherry married Brian Agnew at an intimate wedding.
'The Voice' Season 22: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Voice' Season 22: How to watch, what to expect
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Season 22 of singing competition, "The Voice," is to premiere on NBC Monday night.
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 2 hours ago
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31: How to watch, what to expect
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" will kick off in Los Angeles Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT on Disney+.
Kate Winslet taken to hospital after fall on film set in Croatia
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Kate Winslet taken to hospital after fall on film set in Croatia
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet is on the mend after she fell on a Croatian film set and was taken to a hospital.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 19: Jimmy Fallon, Jeremy Irons
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 19: Jimmy Fallon, Jeremy Irons
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- TV personality Jimmy Fallon turns 48 and actor Jeremy Irons turns 74, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 19.
'Woman King' tops North American box office with $19M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Woman King' tops North American box office with $19M
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- "The Woman King," starring Viola Davis, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $19 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Post Malone thanks fans for support after stage mishap
Music // 19 hours ago
Post Malone thanks fans for support after stage mishap
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Post Malone is thanking his fans for the support after he fell on stage during a concert in St. Louis this weekend.
Blake Lively shares pregnancy pics on Instagram to avoid paparazzi
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
Blake Lively shares pregnancy pics on Instagram to avoid paparazzi
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Blake Lively, who is pregnant with her fourth child, shared several photos of her baby bump on Instagram this weekend.
Alan Alda, Mike Farrell mark 50th anniversary of 'MASH'
TV // 23 hours ago
Alan Alda, Mike Farrell mark 50th anniversary of 'MASH'
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Alan Alda shared a photo of him with his former co-star Mike Farrell celebrating a half-century milestone of their Korean War sitcom, "MASH."
Report: Woody Allen says he will focus on writing, not film in the future
Movies // 1 day ago
Report: Woody Allen says he will focus on writing, not film in the future
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The Spanish newspaper, La Vanguardia, quoted Oscar-winning filmmaker Woody Allen as saying in an interview that his next movie will likely be his last.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alan Alda, Mike Farrell mark 50th anniversary of 'MASH'
Alan Alda, Mike Farrell mark 50th anniversary of 'MASH'
Kate Winslet taken to hospital after fall on film set in Croatia
Kate Winslet taken to hospital after fall on film set in Croatia
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31: How to watch, what to expect
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31: How to watch, what to expect
Post Malone thanks fans for support after stage mishap
Post Malone thanks fans for support after stage mishap
'Woman King' tops North American box office with $19M
'Woman King' tops North American box office with $19M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement