Sept. 19, 2022 / 12:32 PM

Kristin Chenoweth says she won't return to 'Family Feud' after lewd answer

By Annie Martin
Kristin Chenoweth discussed her viral answer on "Family Feud" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3e3f9d3fe2f2434e501cc6af9a5e32d9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Kristin Chenoweth says she won't return to Family Feud after giving a lewd answer on the long-running game show.

The 54-year-old singer and actress discussed her viral answer during Monday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Chenoweth appeared as a contestant in an August episode of Family Feud for charity. When asked to name a woman's favorite part of a man to kiss after the lips, Chenoweth answered, "Rhymes with heinous."

On The Jennifer Hudson Show, Chenoweth relived the moment with host Jennifer Hudson.

"Steve Harvey had just told the crowd, 'This is one of the nicest girls; sweet, talented person in Hollywood, and good Christian,'" Chenoweth said. "Why couldn't I have said cheek, arm, forehead?"

Chenoweth then imitated Harvey's reaction to her answer.

"We all know Steve does a slow burn," the actress said. "'I just told the audience you're the best, nicest person.'"

"I am sorry, ladies and gentlemen, that I said that. I will never do that again, and I will never be on Family Feud again," she added. "They have showed it four times. I was at the mall the other day and a lady came up to me and said, 'You said rhymes with heinous?!'"

Chenoweth's answer on Family Feud has received over 3.4 million views on the game show's YouTube channel.

Chenoweth is a theater, TV and film actress known for playing Annabeth Schott on The West Sing, April Rhodes on Glee and Mildred Layton on Schmigadoon!.

