Sept. 19, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 19: Jimmy Fallon, Jeremy Irons

By UPI Staff
Jimmy Fallon arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the Costume Institute opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" in New York City on May 2. The TV host turns 48 on September 19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5660b3497b57c834f006a42e1ed7ef83/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jimmy Fallon arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the Costume Institute opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" in New York City on May 2. The TV host turns 48 on September 19.

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Businessman George Cadbury in 1839

-- Watergate prosecutor Leon Jaworski in 1905

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell in 1907

-- Austrian automobile designer Ferdinand Anton Ernst Porsche in 1909

-- British author William Golding in 1911

-- Actor/writer/host James Lipton in 1926

-- Actor Adam West in 1928

-- Actor David McCallum in 1933 (age 89)

-- Singer Bill Medley in 1940 (age 82)

-- Singer Mama Cass Elliot in 1941

-- Singer Freda Payne in 1942 (age 80)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Morgan in 1943

-- Singer/songwriter David Bromberg in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Randolph Mantooth in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Jeremy Irons in 1948 (age 74)

-- Model/actor Twiggy, born Lesley Hornby, in 1949 (age 73)

-- Television personality Joan Lunden in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor/director Kevin Hooks in 1958 (age 64)

-- Celebrity chef Mario Batali in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Cheri Oteri in 1962 (age 60)

-- Country singer Trisha Yearwood in 1964 (age 58)

-- Astronaut Sunita Williams in 1965 (age 57)

-- Journalist Soledad O'Brien in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Sanaa Lathan in 1971 (age 51)

-- Comedian/TV host Jimmy Fallon in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Alison Sweeney in 1976 (age 46)

-- Singer Sara Quin in 1980 (age 42)

-- Singer Tegan Quin in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Kevin Zegers in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Zoë Chao in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Danielle Panabaker in 1987 (age 35)

-- Singer Pia Mia Perez in 1996 (age 26)

