Sept. 19, 2022 / 10:14 AM

'Dancing with the Stars' alum Brittany Cherry marries in California

By Annie Martin

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars alum Brittany Cherry is a married woman.

The professional dancer married Brian Agnew at a wedding Sunday at La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla, Calif., People reported.

Cherry and Agnew said their vows in front of 80 guests, including former Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson.

"La Jolla Cove is so special to us," Cherry said. "We have gone down to that area several times and every single time we are able to form such awesome memories, and so we figured that would be a beautiful place for us to get married and for all of our family to visit."

Cherry wore a simple, "timeless and elegant" strapless gown, while Agnew sported a custom green suit. The couple chose Elvis Presley's "Love Me Tender" for their first dance.

"I really wanted just our first dance to be us, truly us, and the way that we are and encapsulate how we are together," Cherry said.

Cherry and Agnew were first introduced by American Idol alum Stefano Langone in 2017 during Langone's time as a band member on DWTS. The pair got engaged in 2020.

Cherry confirmed her marriage to Agnew by reposting photos and videos on Instagram Stories. She also shared photos with Agnew last week with the caption "7 more days."

Cherry was a contestant in So You Think You Can Dance Season 10 and a member of the Dancing with the Stars dance troupe for several seasons.

