Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 19, 2022 / 8:47 PM

'American Idol' judges reunite for Kelly Clarkson's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul -- original hosts of "American Idol" -- reunited Monday for Kelly Clarkson's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6dfc7c16654364a766c6881387460827/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul -- original hosts of "American Idol" -- reunited Monday for Kelly Clarkson's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The original hosts of American Idol reunited on Monday as Kelly Clarkson, the show's first winner, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson gathered to celebrate Clarkson, who won the televised singing competition in 2002, launching a career that includes three Grammy Award wins and her own talk show.

Advertisement

During her speech, Clarkson, 40, thanked the judges for being honest with her "from the beginning" of her career on the show.

"I think [it's] important to have not just 'yes' people around you, but people that actually love you and care about you and give their honest advice. I've always welcomed that and I think that's why I'm here today," Clarkson said. "Not just because of myself but because of having constantly teams of people that love you and support you and really want to make your dreams come true while making their dreams come true."

During the ceremony, Cowell said that Clarkson "validated" American Idol in its first season.

Advertisement

"If we didn't find a star, there's no point in doing these shows," he said. "And I could never predict what was going to happen then and I remember sitting there talking to the record label at the time, I said, 'I don't think you realize what you signed here, this girl has steel in her eyes.'"

After her win on American Idol, Clarkson went on to record hit singles including "A Moment Like This," Since U Been Gone," "My Life Would Suck Without You" and "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)."

She has been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards, winning three times.

Clarkson currently hosts The Kelly Clarkson show on NBC and has won Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

She has also returned to the world of singing competitions as a judge and mentor on ABC's Duets and NBC's The Voice.

Read More

Avril Lavigne receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Luciano Pavarotti honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Laura Linney receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Latest Headlines

Alison Sweeney signs multi-picture deal with Hallmark: 'So grateful'
Movies // 8 hours ago
Alison Sweeney signs multi-picture deal with Hallmark: 'So grateful'
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- "Days of Our Lives" actress Alison Sweeney will star in and produce new films for Hallmark Media.
Raymond Lee: Every 'Quantum Leap' episode checks a box on my 'bucket list'
TV // 8 hours ago
Raymond Lee: Every 'Quantum Leap' episode checks a box on my 'bucket list'
NEW YORK, Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Raymond Lee says variety is the best thing about playing a time-traveling physicist -- who inhabits other people's bodies in different decades and places -- on NBC's "Quantum Leap" sequel series.
Nicholas Galitzine joins Anne Hathaway in 'The Idea of You' adaptation
Movies // 8 hours ago
Nicholas Galitzine joins Anne Hathaway in 'The Idea of You' adaptation
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- "Purple Hearts" actor Nicholas Galitzine will star in "The Idea of You" at Prime Video, a new film based on the Robinne Lee novel.
TV review: 'Reboot' lovingly satirizes nostalgic streaming Hollywood
TV // 8 hours ago
TV review: 'Reboot' lovingly satirizes nostalgic streaming Hollywood
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The new Hulu comedy "Reboot" skewers nostalgic television revivals with intelligent meta commentary, but also celebrates why we love them.
Kristin Chenoweth says she won't return to 'Family Feud' after lewd answer
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Kristin Chenoweth says she won't return to 'Family Feud' after lewd answer
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- "Schmigadoon!" actress Kristin Chenoweth discussed her viral answer on "Family Feud" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
TXT share animated 'Free Falling' music video featuring Star One
Music // 9 hours ago
TXT share animated 'Free Falling' music video featuring Star One
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group TXT released a single and music video for "Free Falling," a song for its webtoon "The Star Seekers."
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle honor Queen Elizabeth with symbolic jewelry at funeral
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle honor Queen Elizabeth with symbolic jewelry at funeral
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and other British royals attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.
'House of the Dragon' teaser introduces older Rhaenyra, Alicent
TV // 10 hours ago
'House of the Dragon' teaser introduces older Rhaenyra, Alicent
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke will take over the roles of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower in Episode 6 of the HBO series "House of the Dragon."
Sean Hayes to play Oscar Levant in new Broadway play
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Sean Hayes to play Oscar Levant in new Broadway play
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- "Will & Grace" actor Sean Hayes will return to Broadway in Doug Wright's new play "Good Night, Oscar."
'Dancing with the Stars' alum Brittany Cherry marries in California
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
'Dancing with the Stars' alum Brittany Cherry marries in California
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" and "So You Think You Can Dance" alum Brittany Cherry married Brian Agnew at an intimate wedding.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kristin Chenoweth says she won't return to 'Family Feud' after lewd answer
Kristin Chenoweth says she won't return to 'Family Feud' after lewd answer
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle honor Queen Elizabeth with symbolic jewelry at funeral
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle honor Queen Elizabeth with symbolic jewelry at funeral
Kate Winslet taken to hospital after fall on film set in Croatia
Kate Winslet taken to hospital after fall on film set in Croatia
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31: How to watch, what to expect
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31: How to watch, what to expect
'House of the Dragon' teaser introduces older Rhaenyra, Alicent
'House of the Dragon' teaser introduces older Rhaenyra, Alicent
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement