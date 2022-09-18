Famous birthdays for Sept. 18: Anna Deavere Smith, James Marsden

1/3

Anna Deavere Smith arrives on the red carpet at the "Notes From The Field" New York screening at the Museum of Modern Art on February 21, 2018. The actor and producer turns 72 on September 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include: Advertisement

-- English poet/lexicographer Samuel Johnson, writer of the first English dictionary, in 1709

-- Pope Gregory XVI in 1765

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Joseph Story in 1779

-- French physicist Leon Foucault, inventor of the gyroscope, in 1819

-- Actor Greta Garbo in 1905

-- Actor Robert Blake in 1933 (age 89)

-- Film producer Bud Greenspan in 1926

-- Comedian Fred Willard in 1939

-- Singer/actor Frankie Avalon in 1940 (age 82)

File Photo by Brendan Smialowski/UPI

-- Actor Anna Deavere Smith in 1950 (age 72)

-- Musician Dee Dee Ramone in 1951

-- Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson in 1951 (age 71)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Rick Pitino in 1952 (age 70)

-- Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges in 1956 (age 66)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ryne Sandberg in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor James Gandolfini in 1961

-- Actor Holly Robinson Peete in 1964 (age 58)

Advertisement

-- Actor Aisha Tyler in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Jada Pinkett Smith in 1971 (age 51)

-- Cyclist Lance Armstrong in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor James Marsden in 1973 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Rapper Xzibit, born Alvin Nathaniel Joiner, in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Jason Sudeikis in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor/comedian Billy Eichner in 1978 (age 44)

-- Model Patrick Schwarzenegger in 1993 (age 29)

-- Country singer Taylor "Tae" Dye in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Aidan Gallagher in 2003 (age 19)

-- Actor Jackson Robert Scott in 2008 (age 14)