Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 18, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 18: Anna Deavere Smith, James Marsden

By UPI Staff
1/3
Anna Deavere Smith arrives on the red carpet at the "Notes From The Field" New York screening at the Museum of Modern Art on February 21, 2018. The actor and producer turns 72 on September 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/552086c824f8ef50269e3c31cf0012e8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Anna Deavere Smith arrives on the red carpet at the "Notes From The Field" New York screening at the Museum of Modern Art on February 21, 2018. The actor and producer turns 72 on September 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- English poet/lexicographer Samuel Johnson, writer of the first English dictionary, in 1709

-- Pope Gregory XVI in 1765

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Joseph Story in 1779

-- French physicist Leon Foucault, inventor of the gyroscope, in 1819

-- Actor Greta Garbo in 1905

-- Actor Robert Blake in 1933 (age 89)

-- Film producer Bud Greenspan in 1926

-- Comedian Fred Willard in 1939

-- Singer/actor Frankie Avalon in 1940 (age 82)

File Photo by Brendan Smialowski/UPI

-- Actor Anna Deavere Smith in 1950 (age 72)

-- Musician Dee Dee Ramone in 1951

-- Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson in 1951 (age 71)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Rick Pitino in 1952 (age 70)

-- Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges in 1956 (age 66)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ryne Sandberg in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor James Gandolfini in 1961

-- Actor Holly Robinson Peete in 1964 (age 58)

Advertisement

-- Actor Aisha Tyler in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Jada Pinkett Smith in 1971 (age 51)

-- Cyclist Lance Armstrong in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor James Marsden in 1973 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Rapper Xzibit, born Alvin Nathaniel Joiner, in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Jason Sudeikis in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor/comedian Billy Eichner in 1978 (age 44)

-- Model Patrick Schwarzenegger in 1993 (age 29)

-- Country singer Taylor "Tae" Dye in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Aidan Gallagher in 2003 (age 19)

-- Actor Jackson Robert Scott in 2008 (age 14)

File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI

Read More

'The Umbrella Academy': Netflix renews series for fourth and final season Olivia Wilde: Jason Sudeikis relationship ended 'long before' Harry Styles romance 'White Lotus,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Succession' win top Emmys

Latest Headlines

Sope Dirisu reacts to reveal of Keanu Reeves 'Constantine' sequel
Movies // 13 hours ago
Sope Dirisu reacts to reveal of Keanu Reeves 'Constantine' sequel
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Sope Dirisu reacted Saturday to news that Keanu Reeves would star in the sequel to the 2005 sci-fi blockbuster, Constantine.
Movie review: 'Blonde' loses thread despite heartbreaking Ana de Armas performance
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'Blonde' loses thread despite heartbreaking Ana de Armas performance
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17 (UPI) -- "Blonde" takes an avant-garde look at Marilyn Monroe's life, but still gets caught up in salacious scandal, undermining Ana de Armas's brilliant performance.
'Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway after 35 years
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
'Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway after 35 years
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The Broadway musical, The Phantom of The Opera, is closing after 35 years.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 18 hours ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 17: Baz Luhrmann, Danny Ramirez
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 17: Baz Luhrmann, Danny Ramirez
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Director Baz Luhrmann turns 60 and actor Danny Ramirez turns 30, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 17.
TV review: 'Quantum Leap' shows potential in sincere revival
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Quantum Leap' shows potential in sincere revival
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The new "Quantum Leap" makes the best of following in the footsteps of the original series, suggesting potential for exciting new developments in the weeks ahead.
What to stream this weekend: 'Goodnight Mommy,' 'Love is Blind: After the Alter'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Goodnight Mommy,' 'Love is Blind: After the Alter'
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- "Goodnight Mommy," "Do Revenge," "Heathers: the Musical," "Vengeance," "Fate: the Winx Saga," "Love is Blind: After the Alter," "Los Espookys" and "Santo" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
EXO's Xiumin finds oasis in 'Brand New' mood sampler
Music // 1 day ago
EXO's Xiumin finds oasis in 'Brand New' mood sampler
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Xiumin released a mood sampler video for his debut solo EP, "Brand New."
Charlie Puth is unlucky in love in 'I Don't Think That I Like Her'
Music // 1 day ago
Charlie Puth is unlucky in love in 'I Don't Think That I Like Her'
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth released "I Don't Think That I Like Her," a new single from his album "Charlie."
Dennis Quaid joins Stephen Soderbergh's 'Full Circle' series at HBO Max
TV // 1 day ago
Dennis Quaid joins Stephen Soderbergh's 'Full Circle' series at HBO Max
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Dennis Quaid will star with Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz in the HBO Max series "Full Circle."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Blonde' loses thread despite heartbreaking Ana de Armas performance
Movie review: 'Blonde' loses thread despite heartbreaking Ana de Armas performance
'Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway after 35 years
'Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway after 35 years
Sope Dirisu reacts to reveal of Keanu Reeves 'Constantine' sequel
Sope Dirisu reacts to reveal of Keanu Reeves 'Constantine' sequel
Famous birthdays for Sept. 17: Baz Luhrmann, Danny Ramirez
Famous birthdays for Sept. 17: Baz Luhrmann, Danny Ramirez
TV review: 'Quantum Leap' shows potential in sincere revival
TV review: 'Quantum Leap' shows potential in sincere revival
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement