'Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway after 35 years

A man takes a photo near a poster for the Broadway show "Phantom of the Opera" in New York on Jan. 25, 2021. The show is closing in February after 35 years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The Broadway musical, The Phantom of The Opera, is closing after 35 years. "Phantom will play its final performance at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday, February 18th, 2023," the show's website said Friday. Advertisement

"Tickets are currently on sale for performances through January 22nd, 2023, and we expect the final block of tickets to be placed on sale shortly."

Phantom is the longest running show on Broadway.

With iconic music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, it won the Best Musical Tony Award in 1988.

The musical largely takes place in a Paris opera house in 1881, which is haunted by the show's title character, who is obsessed with soprano Christine.

International productions of the show will continue.