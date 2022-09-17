Trending
Sept. 17, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 17: Baz Luhrmann, Danny Ramirez

By UPI Staff
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Pope Paul V in 1552

-- The second chief justice of the United States, John Rutledge in 1739

-- Marriott Corp. founder J. Willard Marriott in 1900

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger in 1907

-- Country music pioneer Hank Williams Sr. in 1923

-- Football Hall of Fame member George Blanda in 1927

-- Actor Roddy McDowall in 1928

-- Race car driver Stirling Moss in 1929

-- Actor David Huddleston in 1930

-- Astronaut Edgar Mitchell in 1930

-- Astronaut Thomas Stafford in 1930 (age 92)

-- Actor Anne Bancroft in 1931

-- Actor Dorothy Loudon in 1933

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Maureen Connolly in 1934

-- Author Ken Kesey in 1935

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Orlando Cepeda in 1937 (age 85)

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter in 1939 (age 83)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Phil Jackson in 1945 (age 77)

-- Cartoonist Jeff MacNelly in 1947

-- Actor John Ritter in 1948

-- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 1950 (age 72)

-- Spooky movie hostess Elvira, born Cassandra Peterson, in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor/comedian Rita Rudner in 1953 (age 69)

-- Director Baz Luhrmann in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Kyle Chandler in 1965 (age 57)

-- Celebrity chef Joe Bastianich in 1968 (age 54)

-- Designer/television host Nate Berkus in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor/comedian Bobby Lee in 1971 (age 51)

-- Stage actor Nick Cordero in 1978

-- Hockey player Alex Ovechkinin 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Danielle Brooks in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Mena Massoud in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Danny Ramirez in 1992 (age 30)

-- NFL star Patrick Mahomes II in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Ella Purnell in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Marquis Rodriguez in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Daniel Huttlestone in 1999 (age 23)

