Sept. 16, 2022 / 3:00 PM

What to stream this weekend: 'Goodnight Mommy,' 'Love is Blind: After the Alter'

By Ben Hooper
Naomi Watts stars as a potential parental imposter in "Goodnight Mommy," a triller coming to Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts thriller Goodnight Mommy, stage adaptation Heathers: The Musical and new seasons of Los Espookys, Fate: the Winx Saga and Seal Team are streaming this weekend.

In addition, the special Love is Blind: After the Altar catches up with the Love is Blind Season 2 cast, a podcaster probes a mysterious death in B.J. Novak's Vengeance, high school girls get even with their bullies in Do Revenge and investigators seek to solve mysterious occult murders in new series Santos.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

'Goodnight Mommy' -- Prime Video

Naomi Watts stars as the mysteriously bandage-covered mother of twin brothers (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) in Goodnight Mommy, a thriller that arrives Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The film, written by Kyle Warren and directed by Matt Sobel, is a remake of the 2014 Austrian psychological horror film by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala.

'Do Revenge' -- Netflix

Do Revenge, a dark comedy inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train, stars Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke as Drea and Eleanor, a pair of private school students who enter into a pact to get retribution against each other's bullies. The film, written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Celeste Ballard and directed by Robinson, premieres Friday on Netflix.

'Heathers: The Musical' -- Roku Channel

Heathers: The Musical, the stage adaptation of 1989 cult classic film Heathers, arrives Friday on the Roku Channel in the form of a live capture recorded at The Other Palace in London. The musical is directed by Andy Fickman from a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe. The high school-based dark comedy stars Alisa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer, Simon Gordon as Jason "J.D." Dean, Maddison Firth as Heather Chandler, Vivian Panka as Heather Duke and Teleri Hughes as Heather McNamara.

'Vengeance' -- Peacock

Writer-director B.J. Novak stars in Vengeance, a dark comedy about an aspiring podcaster investigating a possible murder mystery in a remote Texas town. The film, which streams Friday on Peacock, also stars Ashton Kutcher, Issa Rae, Boyd Holbrook, Leo Tipton, Isabella Amara and Dove Cameron.

TV

'Fate: The Winx Saga' -- Netflix

Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga, a live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, drops its second season Friday on the streaming service. The Brian Young-created series follows the adventures of students at Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld. The Season 2 cast includes Paulina Chávez as the earth fairy Flora, Miranda Richardson as Alfea's Headmistress Rosalind, Daniel Betts as Professor Harvey and Brandon Grace plays the new character Grey.

'Love is Blind: After the Altar' -- Netflix

The reunion special Love is Blind: After the Altar catches up with the couples featured on Season 2 of reality dating series Love is Blind. The special, which arrives on Netflix Friday, will offer updates on the romantic successes and failures of couples Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen, Deepti Vempati and Abhishek Chatterjee, Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez, and Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams.

'Los Espookys' - - HBO

HBO Original series Los Espookys returns for a second season Friday on HBO and HBO Max, and features the return of the titular group of friends, who turned their love of horror films into an unusual business that creates bespoke horror-inspired scenarios for customers. Creators Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen said the new season will see the team enter the world of beauty pageants. The series stars the three creators as well as Bernardo Velasco, Cassandra Ciangherotti, José Pablo Minor and Carol Kane.

'Santo' -- Netflix

Occult crime thriller Santo streams Friday on Netflix. The six-episode series, created by Carlos López and directed by Vicente Amorim, follows investigators Cardona (Bruno Gagliasso) and Millán (Raúl Arévalo) as they hunt the titular Santo, a crime boss with satanic ties. The series, a co-production between Spain and Brazil, splits its time between the two countries as the investigation leads the crime fighting duo across the world.

'SEAL Team' -- Paramount+

Military drama Seal Team returns for a sixth season that begins Sunday on Paramount+. The series follows the professional and personal life of an elite unit of Navy SEALs led by Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz). Season 6 will run for 10 episodes and also stars Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Max Thieriot, Raffi Barsoumian and Toni Trucks.

