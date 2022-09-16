Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 16, 2022 / 10:16 AM

Meghan McCain pregnant with second daughter: 'Feeling very blessed'

By Annie Martin
1/3
Meghan McCain is expecting her second child, a daughter, with her husband, Ben Domenech. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d5fceacd2af794e48d64adddb2413888/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Meghan McCain is expecting her second child, a daughter, with her husband, Ben Domenech. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Meghan McCain is going to be a mom of two.

The 37-year-old television personality is expecting her second child, a daughter, with her husband, Ben Domenech.

Advertisement

McCain shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of Liberty, her daughter with Domenech, coloring a picture that reads "Big Sister."

"We're all feeling very blessed, lucky and happy. Thank you all for all the kindness! Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter..." she captioned the post.

McCain thanked her followers for their well-wishes in a tweet Friday.

Advertisement

"Thank you for all the love, well wishes and kind words. On a personal note if you have any advice about transitioning from one child to two, I would love to hear it! (especially if you're in a home full of girls like we will be). xo," she wrote.

McCain and Domenech married in November 2017 and welcomed their daughter Liberty in September 2021. McCain experienced a miscarriage in 2019 prior to Liberty's birth.

"It's still emotional. I still think of it as the baby I couldn't had. It's very sad," McCain said on People's Me Becoming Mom podcast in January.

"The only thing that gives me peace and solace... I feel like that child is with my dad in the afterlife or in heaven," she added, referencing her late dad, John McCain. "But it's very hard."

Advertisement

Read More

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting 4th child Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Death Cab for Cutie perform 'Asphalt Meadows' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 23 minutes ago
Death Cab for Cutie perform 'Asphalt Meadows' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Death Cab for Cutie performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following the release of their album "Asphalt Meadows."
Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released the album "Born Pink" and a music video for the single "Shut Down."
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting 4th child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting 4th child
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Blake Lively announced she's pregnant with her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds by debuting her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women's Summit.
'Saturday Night Live' adds four new comedians to cast
TV // 3 hours ago
'Saturday Night Live' adds four new comedians to cast
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Four newbies are joining the Season 48 cast of "Saturday Night Live."
Donna Mills, Fran Drescher to star in Lifetime's next V.C. Andrews project
TV // 3 hours ago
Donna Mills, Fran Drescher to star in Lifetime's next V.C. Andrews project
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Donna Mills, Fran Drescher and Joey McIntyre have signed on to star in Lifetime's adaptation of V.C. Andrews' Dawn Cutler series of gothic novels.
Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, Kaitlan Collins to host new CNN morning show
TV // 3 hours ago
Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, Kaitlan Collins to host new CNN morning show
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins are set to co-anchor a new morning show for CNN.
Scott Bakula says he is not involved in new 'Quantum Leap' series
TV // 4 hours ago
Scott Bakula says he is not involved in new 'Quantum Leap' series
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Actor Scott Bakula has announced on Instagram that he is in no way involved in the "Quantum Leap" sequel series premiering on NBC Monday.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 16: Nick Jonas, Mickey Rourke
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 16: Nick Jonas, Mickey Rourke
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Actor/singer Nick Jonas turns 30 and actor Mickey Rourke turns 70, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 16.
Samantha Morton connected to humble origins of 'Serpent Queen'
TV // 8 hours ago
Samantha Morton connected to humble origins of 'Serpent Queen'
NEW YORK, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Samantha Morton says she was able to relate to Catherine de Medici, the 16th century monarch she plays in "The Serpent Queen," as they both are survivors who transcended their hard-scrabble circumstances.
Cardi B pleads guilty to assault for Queens strip club fight
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Cardi B pleads guilty to assault for Queens strip club fight
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Cardi B pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment charges stemming from a fight at a strip club in the Queens borough of New York City.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Saturday Night Live' adds four new comedians to cast
'Saturday Night Live' adds four new comedians to cast
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting 4th child
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting 4th child
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' trailer: Naomi Ackie sings as Whitney Houston
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' trailer: Naomi Ackie sings as Whitney Houston
'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott
'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement