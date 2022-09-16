Trending
Sept. 16, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 16: Nick Jonas, Mickey Rourke

By UPI Staff
Nick Jonas attends the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on December 9, 2019. The actor/singer turns 30 on September 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ff4afc7b5405b822d8b65972e401e48f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nick Jonas attends the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on December 9, 2019. The actor/singer turns 30 on September 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- England's King Henry V in 1386

-- Department store founder James Cash Penney in 1875

-- Artist Jean Arp in 1886

-- British car designer Walter Bentley in 1888

-- Children's author/creator of "Curious George" H.A. Rey in 1898

-- Actor Lauren Bacall in 1924

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Blues musician B.B. King in 1925

-- Actor Peter Falk in 1927

-- Actor Jack Kelly in 1927

-- Actor Anne Francis in 1930

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Elgin Baylor in 1934

-- Actor Susan Ruttan in 1948 (age 74)

-- Musician Kenney Jones in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Ed Begley Jr. in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Mickey Rourke in 1952 (age 70)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Robin Yount in 1955 (age 67)

-- Magician David Copperfield in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor/poker player Jennifer Tilly in 1958 (age 64)

-- Comedian Molly Shannon in 1964 (age 58)

-- Singer/actor Marc Anthony in 1968 (age 54)

-- Comedian Amy Poehler in 1971 (age 51)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Rapper Flo Rida, born Tramar Lacel Dillard, in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Alexis Bledel in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Fan Bingbing in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Kyla Pratt in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor/singer Nick Jonas in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Chase Stokes in 1992 (age 30)

File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Samantha Morton connected to humble origins of 'Serpent Queen'
NEW YORK, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Samantha Morton says she was able to relate to Catherine de Medici, the 16th century monarch she plays in The Serpent Queen, because they both are survivors who transcended their hard-scrabble circumstances and achieved
Cardi B pleads guilty to assault for Queens strip club fight
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Cardi B pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment charges stemming from a fight at a strip club in the Queens borough of New York City.
'Matriarch' added to Screamfest lineup
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The Screamfest horror film festival announced its lineup on Thursday. The festival runs Oct. 11 - 20 in Los Angeles, Calif.
NCT 127 pull up in '2 Baddies' music video
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a single and video for "2 Baddies" ahead of its album of the same name.
'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Blade Runner 2099" is in the works at Prime Video with Ridley Scott as executive producer.
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' trailer brings Stephen King novella to life
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," a new horror film starring Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland, is coming to Netflix.
Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure to reunite on holiday movie
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Andrea Barber will star in "Christmas on Candy Cane Lane," a new holiday movie produced by her former "Full House" co-star Candace Cameron Bure.
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' trailer: Naomi Ackie sings as Whitney Houston
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" actress Naomi Ackie plays late singer Whitney Houston in the new biopic "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."
Taye Diggs to host Hulu dating series 'Back in the Groove'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "All American" actor Taye Diggs will host the new dating reality series "Back in the Groove" at Hulu.
Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney in therapy after calling off divorce: 'We're doing the work'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Michelle Branch gave an update on her marriage to Patrick Carney following her arrest for domestic assault and their subsequent split and reconciliation.
Wendy Williams seeks treatment for health issues at wellness facility
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
