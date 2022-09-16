Famous birthdays for Sept. 16: Nick Jonas, Mickey Rourke

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include:
-- England's King Henry V in 1386
-- Department store founder James Cash Penney in 1875
-- Artist Jean Arp in 1886
-- British car designer Walter Bentley in 1888
-- Children's author/creator of "Curious George" H.A. Rey in 1898
-- Actor Lauren Bacall in 1924
-- Blues musician B.B. King in 1925
-- Actor Peter Falk in 1927
-- Actor Jack Kelly in 1927
-- Actor Anne Francis in 1930
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Elgin Baylor in 1934
-- Actor Susan Ruttan in 1948 (age 74)
-- Musician Kenney Jones in 1948 (age 74)
-- Actor Ed Begley Jr. in 1949 (age 73)
-- Actor Mickey Rourke in 1952 (age 70)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Robin Yount in 1955 (age 67)
-- Magician David Copperfield in 1956 (age 66)
-- Actor/poker player Jennifer Tilly in 1958 (age 64)
-- Comedian Molly Shannon in 1964 (age 58)
-- Singer/actor Marc Anthony in 1968 (age 54)
-- Comedian Amy Poehler in 1971 (age 51)
-- Rapper Flo Rida, born Tramar Lacel Dillard, in 1979 (age 43)
-- Actor Alexis Bledel in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor Fan Bingbing in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor Kyla Pratt in 1986 (age 36)
-- Actor/singer Nick Jonas in 1992 (age 30)
-- Actor Chase Stokes in 1992 (age 30)