Cardi B pleads guilty to assault for Queens strip club fight

Cardi B exits Queens County Criminal Court in New York City in December 2019 after she was accused of throwing bottles and chairs at two bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Flushing in August 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Cardi B pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment charges stemming from a fight at a strip club in the Queens borough of New York City. The rapper, whose legal name is Belcalis Almanzar, agreed to complete 15 days of community service and a protective order, court records show. Advertisement

She will have to serve 15 days in jail if she fails to complete the community service.

"No one is above the law. In pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement on Twitter.

"This office is satisfied with the resolution, which includes appropriate community service."

The 29-year-old, Grammy-winning "WAP" singer was one of about 10 people who got into a fight at Angels Strip Club on August 29 and appeared in court with two co-defendants, the New York Daily News reported.

Tawana Jackson-Morel and Jeffrey Bush also pleaded guilty Thursday.

Cardi B, who was born in the Bronx, has had a long feud with the two bartenders who were attacked during the fight -- sisters Jade and Baddie Gi, WABC reported.

The singer reportedly accused one of the bartenders of having an affair with Migos member Offset, her husband.

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to," Cardi B said in a statement obtained by WABC.

"These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most--the music and my fans."