Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 15, 2022 / 11:54 PM

Cardi B pleads guilty to assault for Queens strip club fight

By Adam Schrader
Cardi B exits Queens County Criminal Court in New York City in December 2019 after she was accused of throwing bottles and chairs at two bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Flushing in August 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1459c1e224c16055dba9c561611fbda0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Cardi B exits Queens County Criminal Court in New York City in December 2019 after she was accused of throwing bottles and chairs at two bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Flushing in August 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Cardi B pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment charges stemming from a fight at a strip club in the Queens borough of New York City.

The rapper, whose legal name is Belcalis Almanzar, agreed to complete 15 days of community service and a protective order, court records show.

Advertisement

She will have to serve 15 days in jail if she fails to complete the community service.

"No one is above the law. In pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement on Twitter.

"This office is satisfied with the resolution, which includes appropriate community service."

The 29-year-old, Grammy-winning "WAP" singer was one of about 10 people who got into a fight at Angels Strip Club on August 29 and appeared in court with two co-defendants, the New York Daily News reported.

Tawana Jackson-Morel and Jeffrey Bush also pleaded guilty Thursday.

Cardi B, who was born in the Bronx, has had a long feud with the two bartenders who were attacked during the fight -- sisters Jade and Baddie Gi, WABC reported.

Advertisement

The singer reportedly accused one of the bartenders of having an affair with Migos member Offset, her husband.

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to," Cardi B said in a statement obtained by WABC.

"These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most--the music and my fans."

Read More

Texas anesthesiologist charged for allegedly tampering with IV bags Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney in therapy after calling off divorce: 'We're doing the work' Judge appoints Trump pick Dearie as special master for Mar-a-Lago review

Latest Headlines

'Matriarch' added to Screamfest lineup
Movies // 11 hours ago
'Matriarch' added to Screamfest lineup
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The Screamfest horror film festival announced its lineup on Thursday. The festival runs Oct. 11 - 20 in Los Angeles, Calif.
NCT 127 pull up in '2 Baddies' music video
Music // 10 hours ago
NCT 127 pull up in '2 Baddies' music video
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a single and video for "2 Baddies" ahead of its album of the same name.
'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott
TV // 11 hours ago
'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Blade Runner 2099" is in the works at Prime Video with Ridley Scott as executive producer.
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' trailer brings Stephen King novella to life
Movies // 11 hours ago
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' trailer brings Stephen King novella to life
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," a new horror film starring Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland, is coming to Netflix.
Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure to reunite on holiday movie
Movies // 11 hours ago
Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure to reunite on holiday movie
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Andrea Barber will star in "Christmas on Candy Cane Lane," a new holiday movie produced by her former "Full House" co-star Candace Cameron Bure.
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' trailer: Naomi Ackie sings as Whitney Houston
Movies // 12 hours ago
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' trailer: Naomi Ackie sings as Whitney Houston
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" actress Naomi Ackie plays late singer Whitney Houston in the new biopic "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."
Taye Diggs to host Hulu dating series 'Back in the Groove'
TV // 12 hours ago
Taye Diggs to host Hulu dating series 'Back in the Groove'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "All American" actor Taye Diggs will host the new dating reality series "Back in the Groove" at Hulu.
Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney in therapy after calling off divorce: 'We're doing the work'
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney in therapy after calling off divorce: 'We're doing the work'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Michelle Branch gave an update on her marriage to Patrick Carney following her arrest for domestic assault and their subsequent split and reconciliation.
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian confirmed her split from Pete Davidson and said she wants to switch up her approach to dating.
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel apologized to "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson for his "dumb comedy bit" during her Emmys acceptance speech.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wendy Williams seeks treatment for health issues at wellness facility
Wendy Williams seeks treatment for health issues at wellness facility
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement