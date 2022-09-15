Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 15, 2022 / 11:02 AM

Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney in therapy after calling off divorce: 'We're doing the work'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Michelle Branch gave an update on her marriage to Patrick Carney following her arrest for domestic assault and their subsequent split and reconciliation. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/86523d62a3c72bbff238b08a8944474e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Michelle Branch gave an update on her marriage to Patrick Carney following her arrest for domestic assault and their subsequent split and reconciliation. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Michelle Branch and her husband, Patrick Carney, are in therapy after calling off their divorce.

Branch, 39, gave an update on her marriage to Carney, 42, during Wednesday's episode of The Tamron Hall Show following her arrest for domestic assault and her subsequent split and reconciliation with Carney.

Advertisement

"My husband and I started therapy recently, and I wish that we had started it six months ago. I wish we had gotten help and talked to someone sooner. It's made such a huge difference in such a short amount of time," the singer told host Tamron Hall. "It's helped us immensely."

Branch was arrested for domestic assault in August, just hours before she announced her separation from Carney, a drummer for the rock duo The Black Keys. Court documents showed that Branch slapped Carney in the face, which Branch confirmed Wednesday.

"They are not allegations," the singer said. "I don't condone violence. I slapped my husband. Not the finest moment of my life."

Branch, who gave birth to the couple's second child together, daughter Willie, in February, said "sleep stress, life stress, marriage stress, work stress" played into her altercation with Carney that night. She also expressed regret over tweeting allegations that Carney had cheated.

Advertisement

"Here I am, I'm only seven months post-partum from having a baby ... And also, we had been out at a birthday party that night, I'd had a few drinks. It's like all the blocks were stacked in a way that I didn't have time to think about really what I was doing," Branch said.

"It was one of those things were I was like, 'Is this really happening? Did this really just happen?'" she added. "And you're realizing in real time, like, 'Oh, I probably shouldn't have tweeted that. Oh, I definitely shouldn't have let my anger get the best of me.'"

Branch said it's "unfortunate that it took this horrible, traumatic event" for her and Carney to address the issues in their marriage but expressed hope for the future.

"How we were going was unsustainable, so maybe this will give us the tools to have a stronger marriage than we've ever had," she said.

Branch and Carney married in April 2019 and have two children, daughter Willie and son Rhys James, 3. Branch also has a 17-year-old daughter, Owen Isabelle, with her ex-husband, Teddy Landau.

Read More

Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash Nick Cannon celebrates birth of 9th child: 'An angel here on earth' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
Entertainment News // 30 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian confirmed her split from Pete Davidson and said she wants to switch up her approach to dating.
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
Entertainment News // 58 minutes ago
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel apologized to "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson for his "dumb comedy bit" during her Emmys acceptance speech.
Nick Cannon celebrates birth of 9th child: 'An angel here on earth'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Nick Cannon celebrates birth of 9th child: 'An angel here on earth'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Actor and "The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child, his first with model LaNisha Cole.
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour lands lead in 'Gran Turismo'
TV // 1 hour ago
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour lands lead in 'Gran Turismo'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" and "Black Widow" actor David Harbour has signed on to star in "Gran Turismo," a film inspired by the popular video game.
Ed Speleers, Jane Seymour to co-star with Lindsay Lohan in 'Irish Wish'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Ed Speleers, Jane Seymour to co-star with Lindsay Lohan in 'Irish Wish'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Outlander" actors Ed Speleers and Alexander Vlahos and "The Kominsky Method" actress Jane Seymour have joined the cast of Lindsay Lohan's Netflix romantic comedy, "Irish Wish."
Wendy Williams seeks treatment for health issues at wellness facility
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Wendy Williams seeks treatment for health issues at wellness facility
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Wendy Williams' publicist has announced the former talk show host has checked herself into a wellness center so she can focus on her various health issues.
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
TV // 3 hours ago
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Lebanese dance group Mayyas has won Season 17 of "America's Got Talent."
'Vampire Academy' cast shuffled roles to find perfect fit
TV // 7 hours ago
'Vampire Academy' cast shuffled roles to find perfect fit
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Executive producer Julie Plec and cast members Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Andre Dae Kim, Kieron Moore, Rhian Blundell, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Andrew Liner and J. August Richards discuss their roles in "Vampire Academy."
Famous birthdays for Sept. 15: Spain's Queen Letizia, Oliver Stone
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 15: Spain's Queen Letizia, Oliver Stone
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Spain's Queen Letizia turns 50 and filmmaker Oliver Stone turns 76, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 15.
Fox renews 'MasterChef' with Gordon Ramsay for Season 13
TV // 19 hours ago
Fox renews 'MasterChef' with Gordon Ramsay for Season 13
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Fox renewed "MasterChef," the competitive cooking show hosted by Gordon Ramsay, for a 13th season, the network announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wendy Williams seeks treatment for health issues at wellness facility
Wendy Williams seeks treatment for health issues at wellness facility
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement