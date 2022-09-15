Famous birthdays for Sept. 15: Spain's Queen Letizia, Oliver Stone

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date in history are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- Italian explorer Marco Polo in 1254
-- Novelist James Fenimore Cooper in 1789
-- William Howard Taft, 27th president of the United States, in 1857
-- British mystery writer Agatha Christie in 1890
-- French director Jean Renoir in 1894
-- Comedian Nipsey Russell in 1918
-- Singer/pianist Bobby Short in 1924
-- Comedian Norm Crosby in 1927
-- Jazz saxophone player Julian "Cannonball" Adderley in 1928
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Gaylord Perry in 1938 (age 84)
-- Football Hall of Fame member/actor Merlin Olsen in 1940
-- Soprano Jessye Norman in 1945
-- Filmmaker Oliver Stone in 1946 (age 76)
-- Actor Tommy Lee Jones in 1946 (age 76)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Dan Marino in 1961 (age 61)
-- Queen Letizia of Spain in 1972 (age 50)
-- Comedian/actor Jimmy Carr in 1972 (age 50)
-- Actor Tom Hardy in 1977 (age 45)
-- Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in 1977 (age 45)
-- Comedian/actor Ben Schwartz in 1981 (age 41)
-- Britain's Prince Harry in 1984 (age 38)
-- Actor Chelsea Kane in 1988 (age 34)
-- Actor Matt Shively in 1990 (age 32)