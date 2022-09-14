Trending
Sept. 14, 2022 / 11:06 AM

'Tudum' trailer: 'Bridgerton,' 'Stranger Things' stars tease Netflix fan event

By Annie Martin
Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven on the Netflix series "Stranger Things." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing this year's Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the fan event Wednesday featuring cast members from Bridgerton, Stranger Things and other stars.

The second annual Tudum will feature five events held around the world in 24 hours and give news and exclusive first looks at over 120 series and films.

Jamie Foxx, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Centineo, Choi Min-ho, Cho Yi-hyun, Zakir Khan, Prajakta Koli, Maite Perroni, Sheron Menezzes, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and other stars will host the special.

In addition to Bridgerton and Stranger Things, Tudum will feature The Witcher, The School for Good and Evil, Wednesday, Alice in Borderland, Money Heist, Slumberland, Enola Holmes 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Emily in Paris and more.

Netflix announced in July that Tudum will return this year.

The 2022 event will kick off Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. EDT in South Korea, followed by a program at 10:30 p.m. from India. News from series and movies out of the United States and Europe will begin Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.

Tudum will conclude with a celebratory fan event Sept. 25 at midnight in Japan.

