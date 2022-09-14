Watch Live
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state at Houses of Parliament in Britain
Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 14, 2022 / 10:08 AM

Serena Williams won't be 'relaxing' after stepping away from tennis

By Annie Martin
1/5
Serena Williams discussed her retirement from tennis and the possibility of her making a return to sports like Tom Brady on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ef50394d0523f20cdcbd5f7327929596/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Serena Williams discussed her retirement from tennis and the possibility of her making a return to sports like Tom Brady on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Serena Williams won't be "relaxing" after stepping away from her professional tennis career.

The 40-year-old athlete discussed her "evolution" from tennis during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement

Williams announced in August that she would "move on from playing" tennis after the 2022 U.S. Open tennis championships, which concluded Monday.

On The Tonight Show, Williams reiterated that she considers her stepping away from the sport an "evolution" rather than a retirement.

"I think retirement is something that's super earned and that people work really hard for. And maybe I haven't worked hard enough," Williams said. "But I just feel like I'm at an age where I definitely have a lot more to give, and there's a lot more that I want to do. I'm not going to be relaxing. There's so much more for me. I feel it's more an evolution of Serena."

"There's so many things that I've been wanting to do for so many years -- I've have such a passion for tennis for so long that I've never done it. Now it's time for me to start to enjoy those things," she added.

Advertisement

Williams also discussed the possibility of her returning to professional sports à la football star Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from the NFL in February but returned 40 days later.

"You know what? Tom Brady started an amazing trend," Williams said. "That's what I'm gonna say."

Actor Justin Long was also a guest Tuesday on The Tonight Show. Williams, Long, host Jimmy Fallon and Roots member Tariq Trotter played a game of Catchphrase.

Serena Williams at 2022 U.S. Open

Serena Williams fights back tears as she gives an interview before walking off of the court for possibly the last time ever after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia at the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Forest Hills, N.Y.,on September 2, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Serena Williams' final U.S. Open match averaged 4.8M viewers, breaking ESPN records Louis Tomlinson performs 'Bigger Than Me' on 'Late Late Show' Quinta Brunson says Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys bit 'didn't bother me that much' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'God of War Ragnarok' trailer: Kratos, Atreus make their own destiny
Entertainment News // 9 minutes ago
'God of War Ragnarok' trailer: Kratos, Atreus make their own destiny
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Sony released a story trailer for the PlayStation video game "God of War Ragnarök" during its State of Play event.
Louis Tomlinson performs 'Bigger Than Me' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 1 hour ago
Louis Tomlinson performs 'Bigger Than Me' on 'Late Late Show'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Louis Tomlinson performed and discussed his new solo album "Faith in the Future" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Ellie Goulding performs 'Easy Lover' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 3 hours ago
Ellie Goulding performs 'Easy Lover' on 'Tonight Show'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Ellie Goulding performed her latest single, "Easy Lover" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Ann Dowd: Aunt Lydia 'not going back' in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5
TV // 7 hours ago
Ann Dowd: Aunt Lydia 'not going back' in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Stars Ann Dowd, Bradley Whitford and Madeline Brewer and executive producers Bruce Miller and Warren Littlefield discuss Season 5 of "The Handmaid's Tale," premiering Wednesday on Hulu.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 14: Sam Neill, Emma Kenney
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 14: Sam Neill, Emma Kenney
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Actor Sam Neill turns 75 and actor Emma Kenney turns 23, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 14.
Movie review: 'Pearl' lets Mia Goth shine in bravura performance
Movies // 11 hours ago
Movie review: 'Pearl' lets Mia Goth shine in bravura performance
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Pearl," a prequel to "X," gives star Mia Goth full control over a cinematic vehicle, and it's enough to get the film through vague passages.
Ramsey Lewis, Grammy-winning jazz pianist, dies at 87
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Ramsey Lewis, Grammy-winning jazz pianist, dies at 87
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis, who reinvented his genre in a career spanning more than 60 years, has died. The three-time Grammy award-winning member of the Ramsey Lewis Trio died Monday at the age of 87.
Kate Berlant, Byron Bowers comedy specials coming to Hulu
TV // 20 hours ago
Kate Berlant, Byron Bowers comedy specials coming to Hulu
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- FX is bringing new comedy specials from Kate Berlant and Byron Bowers to Hulu.
Billboard 200: Twice's 'Between 1&2' in the Top 10 for the 2nd week
Music // 20 hours ago
Billboard 200: Twice's 'Between 1&2' in the Top 10 for the 2nd week
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice's 11th mini album "Between 1&2" topped the Billboard 200 Top 10 for the second week in a row, an article reported on Tuesday. analyzing the Billboard charts.
'Redeem Team' trailer revisits U.S. men's basketball Olympic win
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Redeem Team' trailer revisits U.S. men's basketball Olympic win
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "The Redeem Team," a new documentary exploring the U.S. men's basketball win at the Beijing Summer Olympics, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ramsey Lewis, Grammy-winning jazz pianist, dies at 87
Ramsey Lewis, Grammy-winning jazz pianist, dies at 87
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
'1899' poster teases mystery in new series from 'Dark' creators
'1899' poster teases mystery in new series from 'Dark' creators
On heels of historic Emmys, another Korean drama hits Netflix charts
On heels of historic Emmys, another Korean drama hits Netflix charts
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement