Watch Live
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state at Houses of Parliament in Britain
Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 14, 2022 / 10:41 AM

'God of War Ragnarok' trailer: Kratos, Atreus make their own destiny

By Annie Martin

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Sony is teasing the new video game God of War Ragnarök.

The studio shared a story trailer for the PlayStation game Tuesday during its State of Play September event.

Advertisement

The trailer, which features pre-rendered scenes and gameplay, follows father-son duo Kratos and Atreus make their own destiny.

"Set out on an epic and unflinching journey as Kratos and Atreus struggle with holding on and letting go," an official description reads.

"Witness the changing dynamic of their relationship as they prepare for war; Atreus hungers for knowledge to help him grasp the prophecy of 'Loki', as Kratos struggles to free himself from the past and be the father his son needs. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move..."

God of War Ragnarök is a sequel to the 2018 game God of War and the ninth game in the God of War series. The game is slated for release Nov. 9.

Sony will release a special edition PlayStation DualSense controller featuring the wolf and bear emblem to coincide with the game.

Read More

'BioShock' movie in the works at Netflix Serena Williams won't be 'relaxing' after stepping away from tennis Louis Tomlinson performs 'Bigger Than Me' on 'Late Late Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Serena Williams won't be 'relaxing' after stepping away from tennis
Entertainment News // 32 minutes ago
Serena Williams won't be 'relaxing' after stepping away from tennis
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Serena Williams discussed her retirement from tennis and the possibility of her making a return to sports like Tom Brady on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Louis Tomlinson performs 'Bigger Than Me' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 56 minutes ago
Louis Tomlinson performs 'Bigger Than Me' on 'Late Late Show'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Louis Tomlinson performed and discussed his new solo album "Faith in the Future" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Ellie Goulding performs 'Easy Lover' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
Ellie Goulding performs 'Easy Lover' on 'Tonight Show'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Ellie Goulding performed her latest single, "Easy Lover" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Ann Dowd: Aunt Lydia 'not going back' in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5
TV // 7 hours ago
Ann Dowd: Aunt Lydia 'not going back' in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Stars Ann Dowd, Bradley Whitford and Madeline Brewer and executive producers Bruce Miller and Warren Littlefield discuss Season 5 of "The Handmaid's Tale," premiering Wednesday on Hulu.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 14: Sam Neill, Emma Kenney
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 14: Sam Neill, Emma Kenney
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Actor Sam Neill turns 75 and actor Emma Kenney turns 23, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 14.
Movie review: 'Pearl' lets Mia Goth shine in bravura performance
Movies // 10 hours ago
Movie review: 'Pearl' lets Mia Goth shine in bravura performance
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Pearl," a prequel to "X," gives star Mia Goth full control over a cinematic vehicle, and it's enough to get the film through vague passages.
Ramsey Lewis, Grammy-winning jazz pianist, dies at 87
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Ramsey Lewis, Grammy-winning jazz pianist, dies at 87
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis, who reinvented his genre in a career spanning more than 60 years, has died. The three-time Grammy award-winning member of the Ramsey Lewis Trio died Monday at the age of 87.
Kate Berlant, Byron Bowers comedy specials coming to Hulu
TV // 20 hours ago
Kate Berlant, Byron Bowers comedy specials coming to Hulu
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- FX is bringing new comedy specials from Kate Berlant and Byron Bowers to Hulu.
Billboard 200: Twice's 'Between 1&2' in the Top 10 for the 2nd week
Music // 20 hours ago
Billboard 200: Twice's 'Between 1&2' in the Top 10 for the 2nd week
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice's 11th mini album "Between 1&2" topped the Billboard 200 Top 10 for the second week in a row, an article reported on Tuesday. analyzing the Billboard charts.
'Redeem Team' trailer revisits U.S. men's basketball Olympic win
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Redeem Team' trailer revisits U.S. men's basketball Olympic win
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "The Redeem Team," a new documentary exploring the U.S. men's basketball win at the Beijing Summer Olympics, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ramsey Lewis, Grammy-winning jazz pianist, dies at 87
Ramsey Lewis, Grammy-winning jazz pianist, dies at 87
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
'1899' poster teases mystery in new series from 'Dark' creators
'1899' poster teases mystery in new series from 'Dark' creators
On heels of historic Emmys, another Korean drama hits Netflix charts
On heels of historic Emmys, another Korean drama hits Netflix charts
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement