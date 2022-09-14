Famous birthdays for Sept. 14: Sam Neill, Emma Kenney

1/2

Sam Neill attends a photo call for "Sweet Country" at the 74th Venice Film Festival on the Lido, Venice, on September 5, 2017. The actor turns 75 on September 14. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include: Advertisement

-- Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov in 1849

-- Margaret Sanger, American pioneer in the birth-control movement, in 1879

-- Composer Maria Grever in 1885

-- Actor Clayton Moore in 1914

-- Author/feminist Kate Millett in 1934

-- Actor Walter Koenig in 1936 (age 86)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Larry Brown in 1940 (age 82)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Joey Heatherton in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Sam Neill in 1947 (age 75)

-- Rock singer Jon "Bowzer" Bauman in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Mary Crosby in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Faith Ford in 1964 (age 58)

-- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in 1965 (age 57)

-- Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in 1970 (age 52)

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

-- Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Andrew Lincoln in 1973 (age 49)

-- Rapper Nas, born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, in 1973 (age 49)

-- British singer Amy Winehouse in 1983

-- Actor/singer Logan Henderson in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Emma Kenney in 1999 (age 23)