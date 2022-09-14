Trending
Sept. 14, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 14: Sam Neill, Emma Kenney

By UPI Staff
Sam Neill attends a photo call for "Sweet Country" at the 74th Venice Film Festival on the Lido, Venice, on September 5, 2017. The actor turns 75 on September 14. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9c85a065dad7b8508985836688303dd0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sam Neill attends a photo call for "Sweet Country" at the 74th Venice Film Festival on the Lido, Venice, on September 5, 2017. The actor turns 75 on September 14. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov in 1849

-- Margaret Sanger, American pioneer in the birth-control movement, in 1879

-- Composer Maria Grever in 1885

-- Actor Clayton Moore in 1914

-- Author/feminist Kate Millett in 1934

-- Actor Walter Koenig in 1936 (age 86)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Larry Brown in 1940 (age 82)

-- Actor Joey Heatherton in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Sam Neill in 1947 (age 75)

-- Rock singer Jon "Bowzer" Bauman in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Mary Crosby in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Faith Ford in 1964 (age 58)

-- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in 1965 (age 57)

-- Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Andrew Lincoln in 1973 (age 49)

-- Rapper Nas, born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, in 1973 (age 49)

-- British singer Amy Winehouse in 1983

-- Actor/singer Logan Henderson in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Emma Kenney in 1999 (age 23)

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Pearl' lets Mia Goth shine in bravura performance
Movies // 3 hours ago
Movie review: 'Pearl' lets Mia Goth shine in bravura performance
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Pearl," a prequel to "X," gives star Mia Goth full control over a cinematic vehicle, and it's enough to get the film through vague passages.
Ramsey Lewis, Grammy-winning jazz pianist, dies at 87
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Ramsey Lewis, Grammy-winning jazz pianist, dies at 87
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis, who reinvented his genre in a career spanning more than 60 years, has died. The three-time Grammy award-winning member of the Ramsey Lewis Trio died Monday at the age of 87.
Kate Berlant, Byron Bowers comedy specials coming to Hulu
TV // 13 hours ago
Kate Berlant, Byron Bowers comedy specials coming to Hulu
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- FX is bringing new comedy specials from Kate Berlant and Byron Bowers to Hulu.
Billboard 200: Twice's 'Between 1&2' in the Top 10 for the 2nd week
Music // 13 hours ago
Billboard 200: Twice's 'Between 1&2' in the Top 10 for the 2nd week
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice's 11th mini album "Between 1&2" topped the Billboard 200 Top 10 for the second week in a row, an article reported on Tuesday. analyzing the Billboard charts.
'Redeem Team' trailer revisits U.S. men's basketball Olympic win
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Redeem Team' trailer revisits U.S. men's basketball Olympic win
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "The Redeem Team," a new documentary exploring the U.S. men's basketball win at the Beijing Summer Olympics, is coming to Netflix.
William Shatner, William Friedkin, more attending Beyond Fest
Movies // 14 hours ago
William Shatner, William Friedkin, more attending Beyond Fest
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Beyond Fest announced their slate for their 10th annual Los Angeles film festival from Sept. 27 - Oct. 11, including appearances by William Shatner, William Friedkin, Park Chan-wook and S.S. Ramajouli.
Glenn Close to miss San Sebastian Film Festival due to 'family emergency'
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Glenn Close to miss San Sebastian Film Festival due to 'family emergency'
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Glenn Close will be unable to preside over the official jury at the San Sebastian Film Festival.
'Legend of Zelda' sequel game to launch May 12
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
'Legend of Zelda' sequel game to launch May 12
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Nintendo released a title, teaser and release date on Tuesday, for the highly-anticipated sequel to its game "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."
Burna Boy performs 'Last Last' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 14 hours ago
Burna Boy performs 'Last Last' on 'Tonight Show'
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Burna Boy performed "Last Last" and discussed working with Ed Sheeran on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
On heels of historic Emmys, another Korean drama hits Netflix charts
TV // 15 hours ago
On heels of historic Emmys, another Korean drama hits Netflix charts
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A new South Korean drama is on the global Top 10 of Netflix shows as Squid Game wins multiple Emmys.
