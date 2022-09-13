Trending
Sept. 13, 2022 / 12:35 PM

'Legend of Zelda' sequel game to launch May 12

By Simon Druker

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Nintendo released a title, teaser and release date on Tuesday, for the highly-anticipated sequel to its game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch May 12, 2023 and be available on Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released in March, 2017 on the Nintendo Switch and Wii U consoles.

The trailer is minimal, not giving much away about the latest incarnation of the Zelda franchise, which dates back to 1986.

"In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that!," the company's description of the single-player action game reads.

"Look forward to Link's massive adventure starting again when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

The original Legend of Zelda sold over 6.5 million copies and spawned one of the company's most successful franchises.

