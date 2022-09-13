Trending
Sept. 13, 2022 / 10:53 AM

Hugh Jackman's 'The Music Man' ending Broadway run in January

By Simon Druker
One of the highest-grossing titles on Broadway this year, 'The Music Man' starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, will end its run on Jan. 1, the show’s producers confirmed on Tuesday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9ae2ec474589daad33448f95781ecf09/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- One of the highest-grossing titles on Broadway this year, The Music Man, will end its run on Jan. 1, the show's producers confirmed on Tuesday.

The production, starring Hugh Jackson and Sutton Foster, first opened at the historic Winter Garden Theatre on Feb. 10.

Both Jackman and Foster were nominated for Tony Awards for their roles.

Aside from the two stars, The Music Man was nominated for six other Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Choreography.

Since its opening, the show has continually generated $3 million per week, making it one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of the year so far.

The show's debut was delayed by COVID-19, as New York City turned out the lights on Broadway for 18 months because of the pandemic. Things began opening slowly in March, 2021.

The show is directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle. Its original producer Scott Rudin stepped away after workplace bullying allegations surfaced. He was replaced by Kate Horton and original producers Barry Diller and David Geffen.

The Music Man marks Jackman's fifth appearance in a Broadway show.

"We are so proud of our extraordinary company, led by Hugh and Sutton, for their tireless work in bringing joy to our audiences night after night," Horton told the Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

"I am thrilled that Hugh and Sutton will continue to create their unique magic to the stage right through to the end of 2022 so that we can properly close out what has been a triumphant year for our entire industry. Most of all, we are endlessly grateful for the faith and support of our audiences, whose love affair with our show has weathered even the most complicated circumstances a global pandemic could throw our way. We wish this ride could last forever but, alas, all good things must come to an end."

