Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 13, 2022 / 7:08 PM

Ramsey Lewis, Grammy-winning jazz pianist, dies at 87

By Sheri Walsh
1/3
Grammy-award winning jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died at the age of 87. File photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a8fc5e787c06cae077cc16993fdccc26/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Grammy-award winning jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died at the age of 87. File photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis, who reinvented his genre in a career spanning more than 60 years, has died. He was 87 years old.

The three-time Grammy award-winning member of the Ramsey Lewis Trio died Monday at his Chicago home.

Advertisement

Lewis was born and spent his life in Chicago where he started playing piano at the age of four. He formed his first jazz band, the Clefs, when he was in high school. Lewis went on to form the Ramsey Lewis Trio, with Eldee Young and Redd Holt, releasing their first album Ramsey Lewis and His Gentlemen of Jazz in 1956.

The trio's crossover Grammy-winning hit "The 'In' Crowd" pushed Lewis from the jazz charts to the pop charts in 1965. The hit single was followed by two more chart-toppers "Hang on Sloopy" and "Wade in the Water."

After Young and Holt left to form their own group, Lewis went on to work with Earth, Wind & Fire's drummer Maurice White. Lewis experimented with electronic keyboards for his 1974 album Sun Goddess, produced by White and featuring members of Earth, Wind & Fire.

Lewis continued playing jazz throughout the 1970s while exploring R&B and Latin music. He reunited his famous Ramsey Lewis Trio in 1983 for the album Reunited.

Advertisement

In 1995, Lewis introduced the crossover group Urban Knights featuring Grover Washington, Earl Klugh and Dave Koz. In 2005, Lewis recorded With One Voice, which earned him the Stellar Gospel Music Award for Best Gospel Instrumental Album.

During his lifetime, Lewis received five honorary doctorate degrees and an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Artist. "The In Crowd" single was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, while his personal memorabilia is currently on display at the Smithsonian Institution.

Lewis received a 2007 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Award, placing him in the company of piano legends Ahmad Jamal, Chick Corea and McCoy Tyner.

The jazz legend continued working into his eighties. Lewis and his wife, Janet, produced the critically acclaimed Saturday Salon livestream series during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His latest album, The Beatles Songbook: The Saturday Salon Series, Volume One is scheduled to be released Nov. 11. He spent the final year of his life working on his memoir Gentlemen in Jazz which will be released in 2023.

Lewis is survived by his wife and five children.

"Ramsey's passion for music was truly fueled by the love and dedication of his fans across the globe. He loved touring and meeting music lovers from so many cultures and walks of life," his wife Janet said in a statement. "It was our family's great pleasure to share Ramsey in this special way with all those who admired his God-given talents."

Advertisement

Notable Deaths of 2022

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to victims families after dedicating a wreath of flowers at the site of the September 11 001 World Trade Center attack during her visit to New York in 2010. The queen died September 8 at age 96 after a 70-year reign. Pool Photo by Lucas Jackson/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Ramsey Lewis Trio bassist Eldee Young dies

Latest Headlines

Kate Berlant, Byron Bowers comedy specials coming to Hulu
TV // 5 hours ago
Kate Berlant, Byron Bowers comedy specials coming to Hulu
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- FX is bringing new comedy specials from Kate Berlant and Byron Bowers to Hulu.
Billboard 200: Twice's 'Between 1&2' in the Top 10 for the 2nd week
Music // 5 hours ago
Billboard 200: Twice's 'Between 1&2' in the Top 10 for the 2nd week
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice's 11th mini album "Between 1&2" topped the Billboard 200 Top 10 for the second week in a row, an article reported on Tuesday. analyzing the Billboard charts.
'Redeem Team' trailer revisits U.S. men's basketball Olympic win
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Redeem Team' trailer revisits U.S. men's basketball Olympic win
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "The Redeem Team," a new documentary exploring the U.S. men's basketball win at the Beijing Summer Olympics, is coming to Netflix.
William Shatner, William Friedkin, more attending Beyond Fest
Movies // 6 hours ago
William Shatner, William Friedkin, more attending Beyond Fest
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Beyond Fest announced their slate for their 10th annual Los Angeles film festival from Sept. 27 - Oct. 11, including appearances by William Shatner, William Friedkin, Park Chan-wook and S.S. Ramajouli.
Glenn Close to miss San Sebastian Film Festival due to 'family emergency'
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Glenn Close to miss San Sebastian Film Festival due to 'family emergency'
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Glenn Close will be unable to preside over the official jury at the San Sebastian Film Festival.
'Legend of Zelda' sequel game to launch May 12
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
'Legend of Zelda' sequel game to launch May 12
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Nintendo released a title, teaser and release date on Tuesday, for the highly-anticipated sequel to its game "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."
Burna Boy performs 'Last Last' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 7 hours ago
Burna Boy performs 'Last Last' on 'Tonight Show'
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Burna Boy performed "Last Last" and discussed working with Ed Sheeran on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
On heels of historic Emmys, another Korean drama hits Netflix charts
TV // 7 hours ago
On heels of historic Emmys, another Korean drama hits Netflix charts
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A new South Korean drama is on the global Top 10 of Netflix shows as Squid Game wins multiple Emmys.
'1899' poster teases mystery in new series from 'Dark' creators
TV // 7 hours ago
'1899' poster teases mystery in new series from 'Dark' creators
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "1899," a new mystery-horror series from "Dark" creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, is coming to Netflix.
'A Friend of the Family' trailer: Jake Lacy shows 'psychopathic personality'
TV // 7 hours ago
'A Friend of the Family' trailer: Jake Lacy shows 'psychopathic personality'
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "A Friend of the Family," a true crime drama starring Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin and Colin Hanks, is coming to Peacock in October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Quinta Brunson says Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys bit 'didn't bother me that much'
Quinta Brunson says Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys bit 'didn't bother me that much'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
'White Lotus,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Succession' win top Emmys
'White Lotus,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Succession' win top Emmys
Hugh Jackman's 'The Music Man' ending Broadway run in January
Hugh Jackman's 'The Music Man' ending Broadway run in January
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement