Glenn Close will be unable to preside over the official jury at the San Sebastian Film Festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Glenn Close will miss the 2022 San Sebastian Film Festival due to a "family emergency." The 75-year-old actress said in a statement Tuesday that she is unable to attend the 70th annual film festival, which will run Sept. 16-24 in Spain. Advertisement

Close was to preside over the official jury at the festival this year.

"I deeply regret that I will not be able to take part in the festival as there has been a family emergency for which I must stay home," the actress said. "I apologize to the festival, the jury, the filmmakers, the Donostia honorees and the festival audience, that I will not be there to celebrate with you all."

Festival organizers confirmed the news and said Argentinian producer Matías Mosteirín will serve as president in Close's stead.

#70SSIFF Glenn Close cancela su visita al Festival de San Sebastián La actriz estadounidense no podrá viajar a San Sebastián por una emergencia familiar ‍⚖️ El productor argentino Matías Mosteirín será el presidente del Jurado Oficialhttps://t.co/Ahzwmbzwrg pic.twitter.com/Z53XG1quGW— Donostia Zinemaldia - Festival de San Sebastián (@sansebastianfes) September 13, 2022

The San Sebastian Film Festival celebrates excellence in international cinema, with an emphasis on Spanish films.

Juliette Binoche and David Cronenberg will be honored with this year's Donostia Awards, with Penélope Cruz, Ricardo Darín, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vicky Krieps, Diane Kruger, Liam Neeson, Olivia Wilde and other stars to present their films.

Close most recently starred in the sci-fi romantic drama Swan Song, which premiered on Apple TV+ in December.