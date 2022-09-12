Primetime Emmys: How to watch, what to expect

1/5

Kenan Thompson (R), pictured with Christina Evangeline, will host the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place Monday in Los Angeles. The 74th annual ceremony will be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. Advertisement

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson will host the awards show, which honors the best in American primetime television programming.

Will Arnett, Angela Bassett, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana DeBose, Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae, Jimmy Kimmel and other stars will present awards.

The HBO series Succession leads the field of nominees with 25 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

How to watch

The Primetime Emmys will air Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. The awards show will also be available to stream on Peacock.

Participants

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will host the Primetime Emmys.

Presenters include Will Arnett, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Bayer, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana DeBose, Taye Diggs, Hannah Einbinder, Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae, Jimmy Kimmel, Diego Luna, Christopher Meloni, Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Jean Smart, Kerry Washington and Natalie Zea.

Advertisement

Nominees

HBO's Succession leads the 2022 nominees with 25 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. The show will compete with Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things and Yellowjackets in the category.

Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso and the HBO limited series The White Lotus follow with 20 nominations each.

Ted Lasso will take on Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary and other shows in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, while The White Lotus will face off with Dopesick in Outstanding Limited Series.