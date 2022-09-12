Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 12, 2022 / 12:47 PM

'Leopard Skin,' ''Til Jail Do Us Part' get premiere dates at Peacock

By Annie Martin
1/3
Carlo Gugino stars in the new crime thriller "Leopard Skin," which starts streaming on Peacock in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/50d2b31a781804d336eb03680207e347/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Carlo Gugino stars in the new crime thriller "Leopard Skin," which starts streaming on Peacock in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Peacock has announced premiere dates for its new Tplus programming slate from Telemundo.

The streaming service said in a press release Monday that 'Til Jail Do Us Part, Leopard Skin, Love for the Ages and other titles will start streaming later this year.

Advertisement

'Til Jail Do Us Part is a new dramedy series starring Kate Castillo, Roselyn Sánchez, Sylvia Sáenz and Jeimy Osorio. The show follows four women who join forces after police arrest their husbands for being linked to the same criminal organization.

Peacock released a trailer for the series, which premieres Sept. 15.

Leopard Skin is a new crime thriller starring Carla Gugino, Amelia Eve, Gentry White, Philip Winchester, Margot Bingham, Gaite Jansen, Nora Arnezeder and Ana de la Reguera.

The series follows two women, Alba and Batty, who are taken hostage with their dinner guests by a criminal gang seeking shelter after a botched diamond heist.

Leopard Skin will start streaming Nov. 17.

In addition, new reality series Love for the Ages will premiere Dec. 15. The show follows three middle-aged Los Angeles couples at personal and emotional crossroads in their marriages who swap their spouses for much younger partners for a month.

Advertisement

Other upcoming premieres include Promesas de Campaña (Aug. 24), José Feliciano: Behind This Guitar (Sept. 29) and Messi (Nov. 19).

Read More

Sherri Shepherd hopes to have a '30 Rock' reunion Primetime Emmys: How to watch, what to expect Usher to release 'My Way' deluxe edition, mini documentary What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Usher to release 'My Way' deluxe edition, mini documentary
Music // 56 minutes ago
Usher to release 'My Way' deluxe edition, mini documentary
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Usher will mark the 25th anniversary of his album "My Way" with a deluxe edition and a mini documentary.
Movie review: 'Confess, Fletch' breathes fresh new life into mystery franchise
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: 'Confess, Fletch' breathes fresh new life into mystery franchise
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- "Confess, Fletch" gives Jon Hamm a shot at the irreverent reporter in what will hopefully become a lucrative franchise of mystery novel adaptations.
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown to headline Stagecoach Festival in 2023
Music // 1 hour ago
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown to headline Stagecoach Festival in 2023
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett and other artists will perform at Stagecoach music festival in April 2023.
'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans' to premiere Oct. 25 on Shudder
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans' to premiere Oct. 25 on Shudder
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula" spinoff "Titans" is coming to Shudder and AMC+ in October.
Primetime Emmys: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Primetime Emmys: How to watch, what to expect
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Primetime Emmy Awards will take place Monday at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Sherri Shepherd hopes to have a '30 Rock' reunion
TV // 2 hours ago
Sherri Shepherd hopes to have a '30 Rock' reunion
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Sherri Shepherd, who played Angie Jordan on "30 Rock," discussed "Queen of Jordan" and her hopes for a reunion.
Josh Duhamel marries Audra Mari at North Dakota wedding
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Josh Duhamel marries Audra Mari at North Dakota wedding
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- "Las Vegas" actor Josh Duhamel married his girlfriend, model Audra Mari, in North Dakota.
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
TV // 4 hours ago
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ has released new photos of its Season 31 "Dancing with the Stars" cast appropriately dressed for the ballroom.
Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles win awards at the Toronto Film Festival
Movies // 5 hours ago
Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles win awards at the Toronto Film Festival
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles and Michelle Yeoh went home with awards at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 12: Sydney Sweeney, 2 Chainz
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 12: Sydney Sweeney, 2 Chainz
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Actor Sydney Sweeney turns 25 and rapper 2 Chainz turns 45, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 12.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Trace Adkins taught Susan Sarandon about country music
Trace Adkins taught Susan Sarandon about country music
Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles win awards at the Toronto Film Festival
Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles win awards at the Toronto Film Festival
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement