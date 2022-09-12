Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 12, 2022 / 9:39 AM

Josh Duhamel marries Audra Mari at North Dakota wedding

By Annie Martin
1/3
Josh Duhamel married his girlfriend, model Audra Mari, in North Dakota. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1ef99be7d0f48b704e20ed6afc58342f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Josh Duhamel married his girlfriend, model Audra Mari, in North Dakota. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Josh Duhamel is a married man.

The 49-year-old actor married his girlfriend, model and former pageant contestant Audra Mari, 28, at a wedding Saturday in North Dakota, People reported Monday.

Advertisement

Us Weekly said Duhamel and Mari married at Olivet Lutheran Church in Mari's hometown of Fargo.

The couple were seen leaving the church in a red vintage convertible, according to Page Six.

TMZ said Duhamel, Mari and what appeared to be their wedding party were later spotted having drinks at Duffy's Tavern.

Duhamel and Mari were first linked in 2019 following Duhamel's split from his ex-wife, singer Fergie. The couple got engaged in January.

"It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!" Duhamel said on Instagram at the time.

Duhamel and Fergie have a 9-year-old son, Axl Jack.

Duhamel is known for playing Leo du Pres on All My Children and Danny McCoy on Las Vegas. He more recently appeared in the series Jupiter's Legacy and The Thing About Pam.

Read More

Ana de Armas, Brad Pitt attend 'Blonde' premiere in Venice Kane Brown recruits wife, Katelyn, for 'Thank God' single, music video Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson release new version of 1980 hit song '9 to 5' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
TV // 1 hour ago
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ has released new photos of its Season 31 "Dancing with the Stars" cast appropriately dressed for the ballroom.
Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles win awards at the Toronto Film Festival
Movies // 2 hours ago
Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles win awards at the Toronto Film Festival
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles and Michelle Yeoh went home with awards at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 12: Sydney Sweeney, 2 Chainz
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 12: Sydney Sweeney, 2 Chainz
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Actor Sydney Sweeney turns 25 and rapper 2 Chainz turns 45, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 12.
RuPaul, Sofia Vergara, Steve Martin confirmed as Emmys presenters
TV // 18 hours ago
RuPaul, Sofia Vergara, Steve Martin confirmed as Emmys presenters
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- RuPaul, Sofia Vergara, Steve Martin, Anthony Anderson and Sarah Paulson have been added to the presenters list for Monday night's Emmy Awards ceremony.
'Barbarian' tops North American box office with $10M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Barbarian' tops North American box office with $10M
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Horror movie "Barbarian" is No. 1 at the box office this weekend, earning $10 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Lucasfilm releases new trailer for 'Willow' sequel series; Christian Slater joins cast
TV // 23 hours ago
Lucasfilm releases new trailer for 'Willow' sequel series; Christian Slater joins cast
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The titular wizard in the "Willow" sequel series is told the world needs his magic again in the latest trailer for the eagerly awaited Disney+ fantasy drama.
Emotional Harrison Ford introduces new Indiana Jones footage at D23
Movies // 23 hours ago
Emotional Harrison Ford introduces new Indiana Jones footage at D23
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Harrison Ford's voice shook with emotion as he introduced footage for his fifth and last Indiana Jones movie.
Lea Michele tests positive for COVID; out of 'Funny Girl' until Sept. 20
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Lea Michele tests positive for COVID; out of 'Funny Girl' until Sept. 20
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- "Glee" alum Lea Michele has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss numerous performances of her Broadway musical, "Funny Girl."
Trace Adkins taught Susan Sarandon about country music
TV // 1 day ago
Trace Adkins taught Susan Sarandon about country music
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel discuss their new Fox drama, "Monarch," about a family of country music singers.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 11: Ludacris, Harry Connick Jr.
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 11: Ludacris, Harry Connick Jr.
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Rapper Ludacris turns 45 and actor/singer Harry Connick Jr. turns 55, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 11.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Emotional Harrison Ford introduces new Indiana Jones footage at D23
Emotional Harrison Ford introduces new Indiana Jones footage at D23
Lucasfilm releases new trailer for 'Willow' sequel series; Christian Slater joins cast
Lucasfilm releases new trailer for 'Willow' sequel series; Christian Slater joins cast
Trace Adkins taught Susan Sarandon about country music
Trace Adkins taught Susan Sarandon about country music
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement