Famous birthdays for Sept. 12: Sydney Sweeney, 2 Chainz

Sydney Sweeney arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the Costume Institute opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" in New York City on May 2. The actor turns 25 on September 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include:

-- British explorer Henry Hudson in 1575

-- Richard Gatling, inventor of the Gatling gun, in 1818

-- Newspaperman Charles Dudley Warner in 1829

-- Critic H.L. Mencken in 1880

-- French entertainer Maurice Chevalier in 1888

-- Publisher Alfred A. Knopf in 1892

-- French Nobel chemistry prize laureate Irene Joliot-Curie in 1897

-- U.S. Olympic track star Jesse Owens in 1913

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- British actor Ian Holm in 1931

-- American country music singer George Jones in 1931

-- Circus animal trainer Gunther Gebel-Williams in 1934

-- Actor Linda Gray in 1940 (age 82)

-- Singer Maria Muldaur in 1943 (age 79)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Author Michael Ondaatje in 1943 (age 79)

-- Singer Barry White in 1944

-- Actor Joe Pantoliano in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Peter Scolari in 1955



-- Actor Rachel Ward in 1957 (age 65)

-- Composer Hans Zimmer in 1957 (65)

-- Actor Darren E. Burrows in 1966 (age 56)

-- Musician Ben Folds in 1966 (age 56)

-- Comedian Louis C.K. in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Paul Walker in 1973

-- Rapper 2 Chainz, born Tauheed Epps, in 1977 (age 45)

File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI

-- Singer Ruben Studdard in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Benjamin McKenzie in 1978 (age 44)

-- NBA All-Star Yao Ming in 1980 (age 42)

-- Singer/actor Jennifer Hudson in 1981 (age 41)

-- Singer/actor Emmy Rossum in 1986 (age 36)

-- Country singer Kelsea Ballerini in 1993 (age 29)

-- Singer RM, born Kim Nam-joon, in 1994 (age 28)

-- Actor Sydney Sweeney in 1997 (age 25)