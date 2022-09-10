Trending
Sept. 10, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 10: Misty Copeland, Jose Feliciano

By UPI Staff
Misty Copeland arrives on the red carpet at American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theater on October 26 in New York City. The ballet dancer turns 40 on September 10. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6e638fdf92e9d5f9aa253c0690e1376b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Misty Copeland arrives on the red carpet at American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theater on October 26 in New York City. The ballet dancer turns 40 on September 10. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Pope Julius III in 1487

-- Fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli in 1890

-- Dancer Adele Astaire in 1896

-- Hall of Fame golfer Arnold Palmer in 1929

-- Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in 1933

-- Television journalist Charles Kuralt in 1934

-- Home run-hitting baseball star Roger Maris in 1934

-- Football Hall of Fame member Buck Buchanan in 1940

-- Science writer Stephen Jay Gould in 1941

-- Singer Jose Feliciano in 1945 (age 77)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Lanier in 1948

-- Political commentator Bill O'Reilly in 1949 (age 73)

-- Musician Joe Perry in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Amy Irving in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Clark Johnson in 1954 (age 68)

-- Film director Chris Columbus in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Colin Firth in 1960 (age 62)

-- Cartoonist Alison Bechdel in 1960 (age 62)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Randy "The Big Unit" Johnson in 1963 (age 59)

-- Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma 1964 (age 58)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Joe Nieuwendyk in 1966 (age 56)

-- Film director Guy Ritchie in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Ryan Phillippe in 1974 (age 48)

-- Ballet dancer Misty Copeland in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Gabriel Bateman in 2004 (age 18)

