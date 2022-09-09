Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 9, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 9: Dave Stewart, Hugh Grant

By UPI Staff
1/3
Dave Stewart arrives on the red carpet for the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2022 51st Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on June 16. The Eurythmics member turns 70 on September 9. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c004712d19c91481c95049fefbdfc605/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dave Stewart arrives on the red carpet for the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2022 51st Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on June 16. The Eurythmics member turns 70 on September 9. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- The Cardinal-duc de Richelieu, French statesman/Roman Catholic cardinal, in 1585

-- British Capt. William Bligh, of the HMS Bounty, in 1754

-- Russian author Leo Tolstoy in 1828

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Frank Chance in 1876

-- Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Harland Sanders in 1890

-- Rhythm and blues singer Otis Redding in 1941

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Theismann in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Tom Wopat in 1951 (age 71)

-- English rock musician Dave Stewart in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Angela Cartwright in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Hugh Grant in 1960 (age 62)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Constance Marie in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Charles Esten in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Adam Sandler in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Rachel Hunter in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Henry Thomas in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Eric Stonestreet in 1971 (age 51)

Advertisement

-- Actor Goran Visnjic in 1972 (age 50)

-- Singer Michael Buble in 1975 (age 47)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Michelle Williams in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Timothy Granaderos in 1986 (age 36)

-- Singer Hunter Hayes in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Kelsey Chow in 1991 (age 31)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Latest Headlines

Thomas Ian Griffith: World rises up against Terry Silver in 'Cobra Kai' S5
TV // 26 minutes ago
Thomas Ian Griffith: World rises up against Terry Silver in 'Cobra Kai' S5
NEW YORK, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Thomas Ian Griffith says his "Cobra Kai" character, Terry Silver, still is a villain in Season 5 of the "Karate Kid" sequel series.
What to stream this weekend: 'Cobra Kai,' 'Gutsy'
TV // 1 hour ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Cobra Kai,' 'Gutsy'
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Season 5 of "Cobra Kai," Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's new docuseries "Gutsy," and the recent film "Moonfall" are some of the viewing options streaming this weekend.
Movie review: 'Brahmastra' is a Marvel-ous super powered epic
Movies // 3 hours ago
Movie review: 'Brahmastra' is a Marvel-ous super powered epic
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Bollywood film "Brahmastra: Part 1 -- Shiva" introduces a new world of Indian superheroes on par with Marvel.
'Accident Man' fights Killer Clown, Vampire in 'Hitman's Holiday'
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Accident Man' fights Killer Clown, Vampire in 'Hitman's Holiday'
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The trailer for "Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday" shows Mike Fallon (Scott Adkins) fight a Killer Clown, Vampire, Ninja and more oddball assassins.
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae joins upcoming 'Star Wars' series
TV // 13 hours ago
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae joins upcoming 'Star Wars' series
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Lee Jung-Jae, the star of the hit Netflix series "Squid Game," has joined the cast of the upcoming "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte."
James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton join '1923'
TV // 13 hours ago
James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton join '1923'
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced seven new cast members for the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" on Thursday, including James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Darrenn Mann and Michelle Randolph.
NCT 127 lounge in '2 Baddies' mood sampler
Music // 14 hours ago
NCT 127 lounge in '2 Baddies' mood sampler
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released concept photos and a new mood sampler for its album "2 Baddies."
'Meet Cute' trailer: Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson fall in love again and again
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Meet Cute' trailer: Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson fall in love again and again
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "Meet Cute," a romantic comedy film starring Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson, is coming to Peacock.
Movie review: 'House of Darkness' seduces with witty, sinister banter
Movies // 14 hours ago
Movie review: 'House of Darkness' seduces with witty, sinister banter
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "House of Darkness" applies writer/director Neil LaBute's trademark relationship banter to a dark old spooky castle movie.
Lisa Loeb on new podcast 'Power Trip': People love listening to stories
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Lisa Loeb on new podcast 'Power Trip': People love listening to stories
NEW YORK, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and actress Lisa Loeb says she isn't surprised by the recent rise in popularity of scripted podcasts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Movie review: 'Pinocchio' sullies classic's legacy
Movie review: 'Pinocchio' sullies classic's legacy
Nicolas Cage, Riko Shibata celebrate birth of daughter
Nicolas Cage, Riko Shibata celebrate birth of daughter
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae joins upcoming 'Star Wars' series
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae joins upcoming 'Star Wars' series
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement