Famous birthdays for Sept. 9: Dave Stewart, Hugh Grant

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include:
-- The Cardinal-duc de Richelieu, French statesman/Roman Catholic cardinal, in 1585
-- British Capt. William Bligh, of the HMS Bounty, in 1754
-- Russian author Leo Tolstoy in 1828
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Frank Chance in 1876
-- Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Harland Sanders in 1890
-- Rhythm and blues singer Otis Redding in 1941
-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Theismann in 1949 (age 73)
-- Actor Tom Wopat in 1951 (age 71)
-- English rock musician Dave Stewart in 1952 (age 70)
-- Actor Angela Cartwright in 1952 (age 70)
-- Actor Hugh Grant in 1960 (age 62)
-- Actor Constance Marie in 1965 (age 57)
-- Actor Charles Esten in 1965 (age 57)
-- Actor Adam Sandler in 1966 (age 56)
-- Actor Rachel Hunter in 1969 (age 53)
-- Actor Henry Thomas in 1971 (age 51)
-- Actor Eric Stonestreet in 1971 (age 51)
-- Actor Goran Visnjic in 1972 (age 50)
-- Singer Michael Buble in 1975 (age 47)
-- Actor Michelle Williams in 1980 (age 42)
-- Actor Timothy Granaderos in 1986 (age 36)
-- Singer Hunter Hayes in 1991 (age 31)
-- Actor Kelsey Chow in 1991 (age 31)