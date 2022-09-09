Famous birthdays for Sept. 9: Dave Stewart, Hugh Grant

1/3

Dave Stewart arrives on the red carpet for the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2022 51st Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on June 16. The Eurythmics member turns 70 on September 9. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include:

-- The Cardinal-duc de Richelieu, French statesman/Roman Catholic cardinal, in 1585

-- British Capt. William Bligh, of the HMS Bounty, in 1754

-- Russian author Leo Tolstoy in 1828

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Frank Chance in 1876

-- Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Harland Sanders in 1890

-- Rhythm and blues singer Otis Redding in 1941

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Theismann in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Tom Wopat in 1951 (age 71)

-- English rock musician Dave Stewart in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Angela Cartwright in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Hugh Grant in 1960 (age 62)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Constance Marie in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Charles Esten in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Adam Sandler in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Rachel Hunter in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Henry Thomas in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Eric Stonestreet in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Goran Visnjic in 1972 (age 50)

-- Singer Michael Buble in 1975 (age 47)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Michelle Williams in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Timothy Granaderos in 1986 (age 36)

-- Singer Hunter Hayes in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Kelsey Chow in 1991 (age 31)