Nicolas Cage, Riko Shibata celebrate birth of daughter

1/3

Actor Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, have announced the birth of their first child together, a daughter. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Nicolas Cage is celebrating the birth of his first daughter with his wife, Riko Shibata, it was announced Thursday. The couple's publicist confirmed to People that Cage, 58, and Shibata, 27, had welcomed their daughter, August Francesca Coppola Cage, on Wednesday. Advertisement

"Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter," the representative told People. "Mother and daughter are doing fine."

August is Shibata's first child and Cage's first daughter. He has two sons from previous relationships.

His first son, Weston, 31, was born to actress Christina Fulton. His second son, Kal-El, 16, was born to Cage's third wife, Alice Kim.

News of the latest pregnancy was confirmed in January by the couple, with a statement saying that the parents-to-be were "elated!"

Cage later told Access Hollywood that he was "extremely excited" for his third child.

"My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store," Cage said. "I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair. I'm looking forward to getting back to that."

Cage and Shibata, an artist, have been married since February 2021, after the pair met in Shiga, Japan the previous year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

It is Cage's fifth marriage, including highly publicized ones to Patricia Arquette and Elvis Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Known for his roles in films such as Leaving Las Vegas, Con Air, Face/Off, Ghost Rider and the National Treasure series, Cage recently starred in The Massive Weight of Unbearable Talent in April.

The film, in which Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself, was released to critical acclaim. UPI critic Fred Topel wrote that the film "celebrates everything Cage fans love about him and may just be the comeback he deserves."

Cage is also set to star in a handful of upcoming projects, including his first-ever western, Butcher's Crossing.

He will also appear in another western, The Old Way, and will also take on the role of Dracula in Universal's upcoming dark comedy Renfield.

Cage also received critical praise and awards buzz for his 2021 film Pig, which followed the actor as a truffle farmer working to get his stolen pig back.