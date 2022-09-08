Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 8, 2022 / 9:16 AM

Nicolas Cage, Riko Shibata celebrate birth of daughter

By Justin Klawans
1/3
Actor Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, have announced the birth of their first child together, a daughter. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/74cac309acf23136bfc86fb8cf40ec45/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Actor Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, have announced the birth of their first child together, a daughter. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Nicolas Cage is celebrating the birth of his first daughter with his wife, Riko Shibata, it was announced Thursday.

The couple's publicist confirmed to People that Cage, 58, and Shibata, 27, had welcomed their daughter, August Francesca Coppola Cage, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter," the representative told People. "Mother and daughter are doing fine."

August is Shibata's first child and Cage's first daughter. He has two sons from previous relationships.

His first son, Weston, 31, was born to actress Christina Fulton. His second son, Kal-El, 16, was born to Cage's third wife, Alice Kim.

News of the latest pregnancy was confirmed in January by the couple, with a statement saying that the parents-to-be were "elated!"

Cage later told Access Hollywood that he was "extremely excited" for his third child.

"My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store," Cage said. "I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair. I'm looking forward to getting back to that."

Cage and Shibata, an artist, have been married since February 2021, after the pair met in Shiga, Japan the previous year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

It is Cage's fifth marriage, including highly publicized ones to Patricia Arquette and Elvis Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Known for his roles in films such as Leaving Las Vegas, Con Air, Face/Off, Ghost Rider and the National Treasure series, Cage recently starred in The Massive Weight of Unbearable Talent in April.

The film, in which Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself, was released to critical acclaim. UPI critic Fred Topel wrote that the film "celebrates everything Cage fans love about him and may just be the comeback he deserves."

Cage is also set to star in a handful of upcoming projects, including his first-ever western, Butcher's Crossing.

He will also appear in another western, The Old Way, and will also take on the role of Dracula in Universal's upcoming dark comedy Renfield.

Cage also received critical praise and awards buzz for his 2021 film Pig, which followed the actor as a truffle farmer working to get his stolen pig back.

Read More

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine expecting third child Jennifer Lawrence felt like life 'started over' after son's birth Peter Facinelli, Lily Anne Harrison celebrate baby's birth on Labor Day

Latest Headlines

'Glass Onion' trailer shows Daniel Craig peeling back another mystery
Movies // 6 minutes ago
'Glass Onion' trailer shows Daniel Craig peeling back another mystery
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The first trailer for Rian Johnson's upcoming film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" has been released by Netflix.
Selma Blair, Teresa Giudice, Shangela join 'DWTS' Season 31 at Disney+
TV // 11 minutes ago
Selma Blair, Teresa Giudice, Shangela join 'DWTS' Season 31 at Disney+
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Selma Blair, Teresa Giudice, Shangela, Gabby Windey, Wayne Brady and other celebrities will compete in "Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 at Disney+.
Movie review: 'Clerks III' is too serious for its own good
Movies // 16 minutes ago
Movie review: 'Clerks III' is too serious for its own good
LOS ANGELES Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "Clerks III" leans more on the tragic side of life than the whimsical observations of its working class heroes.
'BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage - LA' concert film comes to Disney+
Music // 20 minutes ago
'BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage - LA' concert film comes to Disney+
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Disney+ surprised fans by releasing "BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage -- LA," a concert film featuring K-pop group BTS, on Disney+ Day.
Brie Larson talks Disney+ projects, getting her own roller coaster on 'Kimmel'
TV // 1 hour ago
Brie Larson talks Disney+ projects, getting her own roller coaster on 'Kimmel'
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Brie Larson went on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to talk about her new Disney+ projects, as well as her emotions upon getting a "Captain Marvel" roller coaster in Paris.
Matthew Fox: 'Last Light' thriller is a warning about impending energy crisis
TV // 6 hours ago
Matthew Fox: 'Last Light' thriller is a warning about impending energy crisis
NEW YORK, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Lost alumnus Matthew Fox and Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt say they wanted to star in the new Peacock thriller, "Last Light," because it places a relatable family at the center of a tale about energy dependence.
Movie review: 'Pinocchio' sullies classic's legacy
Movies // 7 hours ago
Movie review: 'Pinocchio' sullies classic's legacy
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "Pinocchio" is the worst of Disney's live-action remake trend, offering no worthwhile adaptation of the material and actively making it worse.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 8: Gaten Matarazzo, David Arquette
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 8: Gaten Matarazzo, David Arquette
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Gaten Matarazzo turns 20 and actor David Arquette turns 51, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 8.
'Thomas & Friends' to introduce autistic character
TV // 19 hours ago
'Thomas & Friends' to introduce autistic character
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "Thomas and Friends" will be adding the first autistic character to their ranks when Bruno the Brake Car makes his debut.
Blackpink share track list for 'Born Pink' album
Music // 20 hours ago
Blackpink share track list for 'Born Pink' album
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released a track list for their second full-length album, "Born Pink."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
'Thomas & Friends' to introduce autistic character
'Thomas & Friends' to introduce autistic character
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement