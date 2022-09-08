Watch Live
NASA updates plans for Artemis I moon launch after 2 failed attempts
Sept. 8, 2022 / 11:30 AM

Joey Lawrence, wife Samantha expecting first child

By Annie Martin
Joey Lawrence and his wife, Samantha Cope Lawrence, are expecting their first child together. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/afe6e2d05f388cd1d3ae4bfb508b29d0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Joey Lawrence and his wife, Samantha Cope Lawrence, are expecting their first child together.

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Joey Lawrence and his wife, Samantha Cope Lawrence, have a baby on the way.

The couple announced Wednesday that they are expecting their first child together.

Lawrence shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo that shows him resting his hand on Cope Lawrence's baby bump.

"The blessings just keep on coming. Proud of you babe! Baby Lawrence on the way!" he captioned the post.

Cope Lawrence responded in the comments, writing, "Ohh hi baby daddy."

Lawrence and Cope Lawrence met on the set of the Lifetime movie My Husband's Secret Brother in 2020 and married in Temecula, Calif., in May. Lawrence's brothers, actor Matthew Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence, were among the guests.

"It just feels so right," Lawrence told People. "Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it's worth it."

Joey Lawrence is known for playing Joey Russo in Blossom and Joe Longo in Melissa & Joey, while Cope Lawrence portrayed Brooke on Insecure.

