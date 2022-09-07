Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 7, 2022 / 2:11 PM

Kim Kardashian to helm new private equity firm SKYY

By Justin Klawans
1/4
Kim Kardashian is teaming with a former venture capitalist to launch SKYY, a private equity firm focused on consumer and media businesses. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5c957129d00306bc8f467284385e3ffd/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kim Kardashian is teaming with a former venture capitalist to launch SKYY, a private equity firm focused on consumer and media businesses. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian is adding to her growing brand with a private equity firm called SKYY.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Kardashian, 41, would be helming the firm, which will be focused on investing in consumer and media-related businesses.

Advertisement

Kardashian will not be alone in the endeavor, as she will be teaming up with Jay Sammons, previous head of consumer funding at mega venture capital group Carlyle, to run SKYY.

The Journal reported the firm will make investments in several sectors related to consumerism and media, including hospitality, luxury goods, digital commerce and entertainment.

In a post on social media, SKYY said it would focus on "both control and minority investments in high-growth, market-leading consumer and media companies."

The Journal reported the venture began when Sammons, who is a friend of the Kardashians, approached Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, about starting the firm.

Jenner will also join SKYY as a partner.

SKYY is the latest in a line of business ventures for Kardashian, who first become famous for her appearance on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and was married to rapper Kanye West for eight years.

Advertisement

She launched her own beauty brand, KKW Beauty, in 2017, and sold a stake in the business last year that reportedly valued it at $1 billion.

Kardashian also has Skims, a line of shapewear for women, as well as investments in real estate and a content deal with Hulu that the family signed in 2020.

It was reported by Forbes in April 2021 that Kardashian had officially crossed the threshold and become a billionaire.

She is possibly not the first member of her family to hit that net worth, either.

Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was named by Forbes as the youngest self-made billionaire, though critics have argued against this title due to the Kardashian family's foundational money and influence.

SKYY said it hopes to have made initial investments by the end of the year.

Read More

'The Kardashians' trailer teases 'insanity' in Season 2 Reports: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson end 9-month romance Kim Kardashian says daughter North is 'really into' special effects makeup

Latest Headlines

'My Policeman' trailer: Harry Styles, David Dawson have forbidden romance
Movies // 19 minutes ago
'My Policeman' trailer: Harry Styles, David Dawson have forbidden romance
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "My Policeman," a romantic drama starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson, is coming to Prime Video in November.
'The Good Nurse' trailer: Jessica Chastain learns Eddie Redmayne's dark secret
Movies // 40 minutes ago
'The Good Nurse' trailer: Jessica Chastain learns Eddie Redmayne's dark secret
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "The Good Nurse," a true crime drama starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, is coming to Netflix in October.
CMA nominees announced, led by Lainey Wilson
Music // 44 minutes ago
CMA nominees announced, led by Lainey Wilson
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Country music star Lainey Wilson led the nominees for the upcoming CMA Awards this November.
'Teletubbies' reboot with Tituss Burgess coming to Netflix
TV // 1 hour ago
'Teletubbies' reboot with Tituss Burgess coming to Netflix
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Children's series "Teletubbies" will return as a new show with "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" actor Tituss Burgess as narrator.
'What's Love Got to Do with It?' trailer: Lily James, Shazad Latif star in rom-com
Movies // 2 hours ago
'What's Love Got to Do with It?' trailer: Lily James, Shazad Latif star in rom-com
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "What's Love Got to Do with It?," a new romantic comedy starring Lily James, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson, is coming to theaters.
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
Movies // 2 hours ago
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "Barbarian" is an original horror movie full of surprises, so this review is as spoiler-free as possible.
Lea Michele met with standing ovations at 'Funny Girl' debut
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Lea Michele met with standing ovations at 'Funny Girl' debut
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former "Glee" star Lea Michele received six standing ovations during her debut performance in the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl."
Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong join survival film 'The End We Start From'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong join survival film 'The End We Start From'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong and more have joined the cast of the upcoming survival film "The End We Start From."
Offset performs 'Code,' '54321' medley on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
Offset performs 'Code,' '54321' medley on 'Tonight Show'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Offset performed his songs "Code" and "54321" and discussed his son Wave Set's first birthday on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine expecting third child
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine expecting third child
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine are expecting their third child.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Megan Thee Stallion sings at funeral in new video for 'Ungrateful'
Megan Thee Stallion sings at funeral in new video for 'Ungrateful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Movie review: 'Don't Worry Darling' thrills with paranoia, provocative themes
Movie review: 'Don't Worry Darling' thrills with paranoia, provocative themes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement