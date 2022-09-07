Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 7, 2022 / 9:12 AM

Gulf States threaten to sue Netflix over violation of 'Islamic values'

By Justin Klawans
1/5
A group of Gulf States has threatened to sue Netflix if they do not remove content from their platform that they say violates "Islamic values." File Photo by Christian Monterossa/UPI
A group of Gulf States has threatened to sue Netflix if they do not remove content from their platform that they say violates "Islamic values." File Photo by Christian Monterossa/UPI

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Gulf State coalition has released a statement threatening to sue Netflix if the streaming service does not remove content that they said violates Islamic values.

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said Tuesday that Netflix had content on its platform that "violates the controls of media content in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council."

Advertisement

The GCC, which is made up of Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), added that this content "contradicts Islamic and societal values ​​and principles."

The statement went on to say that the GCC had contacted Netflix about having the content in question removed, and that "the necessary legal measures will be taken" if the streaming service did not comply.

Netflix did not immediately respond to requests for comment from multiple news outlets.

The GCC did not specify which content it was referring to. However, the statement comes following continued anger in some parts of the Middle East over children's content that allegedly promotes homosexuality.

Same-sex relationships are forbidden in Islam, and are criminally punishable in many Gulf Coast nations.

Deadline noted that Saudi state media has tied the content to "depictions of LGBTQIA+ characters," with one official for the country reportedly calling Netflix "an official sponsor of homosexuality."

Advertisement

Additionally, Saudi state TV channel Al-Ekhbariya reportedly aired segments decrying Netflix's content. According to The Guardian, this included an interview in which a prominent Saudi lawyer said that the content was "very unfortunate and painful clips for our children, grandchildren and the next generation."

Al-Ekhbariya also reportedly showed a scene from the animated series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous that depicted two female characters kissing as an example of this "violating content."

The GCC's statement was lauded by numerous parties within the GCC, with Bloomberg reporting that UAE attorney Habib Al Mulla praised the move.

This is not the first time that GCC nations have attempted to censor American films and television.

This past June, the UAE -- which The Guardian notes is one of the more liberal countries within the Middle East -- banned the Disney film Lightyear, which contained a same-sex kiss.

Saudia Arabia recently requested that Disney remove "LGBTQ references" from Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which the studio refused to do. As a result, the film was not screened in the country.

Read More

Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix rom-com 'Irish Wish' 'The Swimmers' trailer shows sisters go from refugees to Olympians Netflix's 25th birthday: Top 10 most-streamed series

Latest Headlines

Jane Fonda gives update after cancer diagnosis: 'I feel stronger than I have in years'
Entertainment News // 10 minutes ago
Jane Fonda gives update after cancer diagnosis: 'I feel stronger than I have in years'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Jane Fonda gave a health update and thanked fans for their support after being diagnosed with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
'New Amsterdam' on NBC to get remade in Turkey
TV // 1 hour ago
'New Amsterdam' on NBC to get remade in Turkey
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The NBC medical drama "New Amsterdam" is poised to get an adaptation in Turkey, the network said.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 7: Dean-Charles Chapman, Leslie Jones
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 7: Dean-Charles Chapman, Leslie Jones
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Dean-Charles Chapman turns 25 and comedian Leslie Jones turns 55, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 7.
Justin Bieber cancels rest of Justice World Tour, blames exhaustion
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Justin Bieber cancels rest of Justice World Tour, blames exhaustion
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber has canceled the rest of his Justice World Tour to focus on his health. The 28-year-old pop star, who has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, said he is suffering from exhaustion.
Movie review: 'Don't Worry Darling' thrills with paranoia, provocative themes
Movies // 15 hours ago
Movie review: 'Don't Worry Darling' thrills with paranoia, provocative themes
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Don't Worry Darling" updates the '70s paranoid thriller into the modern age with relevant themes that transcend the mystery itself.
Megan Thee Stallion sings at funeral in new video for 'Ungrateful'
Music // 19 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion sings at funeral in new video for 'Ungrateful'
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion has released a new music video for her single "Ungrateful" off her latest album "Traumazine."
BtoB's Changsub shares 'Surrender' music video starring Hazzi
Music // 19 hours ago
BtoB's Changsub shares 'Surrender' music video starring Hazzi
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Lee Changsub released the special single album "Reissue #001 'Surrender'" and a music video for the song "Surrender."
Zazie Beetz to join Steven Soderbergh's 'Full Circle' on HBO Max
TV // 19 hours ago
Zazie Beetz to join Steven Soderbergh's 'Full Circle' on HBO Max
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Zazie Beetz has been tapped to join the HBO Max series "Full Circle" from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon.
Chris Wallace show coming to HBO Max, CNN in September
TV // 20 hours ago
Chris Wallace show coming to HBO Max, CNN in September
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?," a talk show hosted by former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, will premiere on HBO Max and CNN in September.
'Wendell & Wild' teaser: 'Everyone's got demons' in Jordan Peele stop-motion film
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Wendell & Wild' teaser: 'Everyone's got demons' in Jordan Peele stop-motion film
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Wendell & Wild," a stop-motion animated film directed by Henry Selick and featuring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Megan Thee Stallion sings at funeral in new video for 'Ungrateful'
Megan Thee Stallion sings at funeral in new video for 'Ungrateful'
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement